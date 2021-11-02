Defending champion Pospisil upset in first round of Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger

“Wake up!” Vasek Pospisil shouted loudly, early in the second set of his first-round match against Emilio Nava on Tuesday morning at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Pospisil never quite could.
In a shocking upset, the defending champion and top-seed of the $50,000 Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger, lost to the 19-year-old Nava, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Throughout the match, Pospisil overcame inopportune doubles faults with timely aces, with a key juncture coming when he broke Nava to go up 3-2 in the second set. Pospisil finished with 16 aces.
However, in the decisive third set, Nava was the steadier player and came up huge on all the big points. In the tiebreaker, a turning point came when he drew Pospisil in with a drop shot and then whipped a cross-court backhand to go up 4-2.
With the victory, the 349th-ranked Nava, who is from Los Angeles, advanced to take on Japan’s Go Soeda in the Round of 16.
The 65th-ranked Pospisil, who defeated Brayden Schnur in the 2019 Boar’s Head finals, was looking to return to the form that saw him make quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2014 and climb to No. 25 in the world. That year, Pospisil also won Wimbledon doubles championship with Jack Sock (also playing in this week’s event).
In other action from the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit event on Tuesday, University of Virginia wild card Iñaki Montes continued his strong play, defeating Peter Polansky, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5). The sophomore from Spain, who was coming off a pair of qualifying round wins, overcame three match points to shock the 279th-ranked Polansky.
In a topsy-turvy match that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, Montes had several clutch shots, including one in the tiebreaker when he chased down a Polansky drop shot, executing a perfect lob.
Montes advanced to play Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India, who upset second-seeded Taro Daniel on Monday night.
The hardcourt matches, being played on the Boar’s Head’s indoor courts, are free and open to the public through Friday. Matches taking place Saturday and Sunday will require a ticket that can be purchased for $15, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics.
All fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the event prior to entering the facility. All attendees under the age of 12 are not required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result. Children under the age of 12 are required to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
