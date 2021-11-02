Defending champion Pospisil upset in first round of Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger

“Wake up!” Vasek Pospisil shouted loudly, early in the second set of his first-round match against Emilio Nava on Tuesday morning at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Pospisil never quite could.

In a shocking upset, the defending champion and top-seed of the $50,000 Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger, lost to the 19-year-old Nava, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Throughout the match, Pospisil overcame inopportune doubles faults with timely aces, with a key juncture coming when he broke Nava to go up 3-2 in the second set. Pospisil finished with 16 aces.

However, in the decisive third set, Nava was the steadier player and came up huge on all the big points. In the tiebreaker, a turning point came when he drew Pospisil in with a drop shot and then whipped a cross-court backhand to go up 4-2.

With the victory, the 349th-ranked Nava, who is from Los Angeles, advanced to take on Japan’s Go Soeda in the Round of 16.