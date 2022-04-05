Deep, steady bullpen a key part of Cavaliers' success

The burly, bearded right-hander retired all six batters he faced.

Virginia reliever Dylan Bowers did it this past Friday against the stiffest competition he’s encountered to this point, too, and struck out three Georgia Tech hitters along the way.

Yet, when Bowers trotted off the mound after the top of the sixth and met pitching coach Drew Dickinson, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound hurler said only one thought crossed his mind.

“My first question was, ‘Who are we going to go to?’” Bowers said. “He could’ve told me five different names and I would’ve had the exact same confidence. We got some dogs back there.”

Hard-throwing freshman reliever Jay Woolfolk followed and tossed a career-high three scoreless frames, striking out five. Bowers and Woolfolk combined to keep the Cavaliers within the two-run deficit they faced upon Bowers’ fifth-inning entrance.

“What happens is I just feel the momentum in my body,” Woolfolk said of his extended outing, “and I can keep going. Coach Drew kept coming up to me and asking, ‘You good? You good?’ And I’m like, ‘Just put me back out there, but pull me out if you need to.’ But I just felt great the whole night. My adrenaline was running and I felt relaxed out there.”

Through the halfway point of the regular season and with Liberty (17-9) visiting Disharoon Park for a 7 p.m. nonconference clash on Wednesday night, UVa (25-3) has figured out more than a few things about its ballclub. The Cavaliers’ offense is unrelenting, third baseman Jake Gelof is a current likely frontrunner for the Golden Spikes Award, Nate Savino is a trustworthy ace to head the weekend rotation, and also that the team’s bullpen is deep and steady.

And the latter especially wasn’t a guarantee.

The three relievers with the most appearances and innings this spring weren’t on the roster a year ago or part of the Hoos’ run to Omaha last June.

Bowers transferred to UVa after serving as a starter for Northern Colorado. Right-handed reliever Will Geerdes, a graduate transfer from Columbia, hadn’t pitched in a game since early 2020 because the Ivy League didn’t play last year. And Woolfolk spent the fall on the football field as the Cavaliers’ backup quarterback, so he didn’t begin throwing a baseball again until his first campaign on the gridiron was complete.

“You knew what you had, but you didn’t know what you had,” Dickinson said.

“I will say this,” he continued. “I am always the ultimate optimist that my guys are going to do well because I am very confident in them and I hope they are confident in themselves like that, but what makes a good bullpen is exactly that. It’s having multiple guys and knowing there’s comfort in that, ‘If I’m having a bad day, my teammate will pick me up.’ You have to trust that the guy to the right and left are very good as well, and so it ends up giving you comfort and you're freed up to pitch really well as opposed to if you had only one really good guy back there.”

Bowers said he is at his best — like he was Friday against Georgia Tech — when he can pound the strike zone with his curveball. He has logged 29 strikeouts in 16.1 innings and noted the most difficult part about the adjustment from starter to reliever was learning how to stay prepared without a routine.

He knew he’d be a bullpen fit for the Cavaliers upon his commitment to them and pitched in relief this past summer in the Cape Cod League, but there’s a difference in having to do it during the college season and while trying to succeed in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“When you’re starting, you know exactly what day you’re going to throw,” Bowers said. “You know everything, like what day you’re going to throw a bullpen and you can really plan out everything from a diet to a workout schedule whereas this is so sporadic. You don’t know when you’re going to throw and you can throw on any given day, but I’ve found a lot of enjoyment in it.”

Geerdes is 2-0 and has a 1.53 ERA through 17.2 innings. Opponents are hitting just .121 against Woolfolk, who boasts a 2.45 ERA with 29 punch outs through 18.1 innings.

Dickinson said he’s been most impressed by Woolfolk’s ability to work out of trouble. Against the Yellow Jackets, he hit a batter with one out in the ninth before coming back to strike out Georgia Tech two- and three-hole hitters Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins. Parada is projected to be selected within the top 10 picks of this summer’s MLB Draft and Jenkins hit three homers during the weekend series.

“It reveals two things [about Woolfolk],” Dickinson said. “One, his stuff is good enough to get anyone out because Parada will be a big-leaguer. The guy is a good player and our league is littered with guys who are going to be big-leaguers. But it also shows you that he can handle the moment and get it done and that his stuff is good enough.”

Beyond those three, junior right-hander Matt Wyatt has returned after missing about a month with injury from late February through late March. Wyatt recorded scoreless appearances against Boston College, Wake Forest and Richmond, but yielded four runs Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Dickinson said Wyatt is close to being really sharp again. Wyatt struck out 26 batters across 16.2 postseason innings last year and Dickinson said the bullpen will only improve as Wyatt gets increasingly comfortable again.

Fellow right-hander Paul Kosanovich, a senior, is 1-0 and has yielded only two runs through five outings this season. Freshman left-hander Matthew Buchanan made two mid-week starts recently, but has proven capable of being counted on through five relief appearances. And then there’s Brandon Neeck, who was the Cavaliers’ Sunday starter up until this past week, but was moved to the bullpen and looked untouchable in the Saturday win over the Yellow Jackets. Neeck was sitting 92 to 94 mph with his fastball, according to Dickinson, to go along with a devastating slider to strike out four of the five hitters he faced.

“We’ve got a pretty deep bullpen,” Wyatt said, “and even before I was back, I felt like we were doing pretty well. At one point, I was like, ‘These guys don’t really need me. They’re winning all these games,’ but it definitely feels good to be back.”

Said Woolfolk: “I think we have one of the best bullpens not only in the ACC, but one of the best bullpens in the country. So, me, Dylan, Matt Wyatt and the rest, all we do is work hard and we go out there and do the best we can. If you think about it, we’ll all have bad days. It’s going to happen, but I know we always know that we’ll get through it.”

UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said he’s been pleased with the group to this point.

“What the depth allows is for guys to get consistent work,” Dickinson said, “but not be overused so that when the biggest games of the season come down in late May or June, they don’t feel like they’re a shell of themselves. They will feel like they’re at their best and they’re getting better, and that’s the reason they are, because they’ve helped each other do that through doing their job.”

