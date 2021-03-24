Dawson keys Albemarle volleyball team's sweep of Western Albemarle

Sophia Dawson may not lead the Albemarle volleyball team in any particular statistical category, but her value to her team goes well beyond the box score.
The senior’s ability to affect a game on many different levels was on full display Wednesday night during the Patriots’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 home victory over Western Albemarle.
Dawson posted five aces, six kills and 10 digs as Albemarle (5-0) extended its Jefferson District winning streak to 45 matches.
“Today it was kind of a slow start,” she said. “Western is our biggest rival. Of course, they lost a lot of players that were crucial to their team and that kind of helped us get our momentum. I know Mya [Winterhoff] helped us get up so much. She’s one of the big factors too.”
After trading points with Western Albemarle (2-3) for the first service rotation, the Patriots found their mojo at the net. Emma Figler tallied three kills and Dawson chipped in a pair of her own as Albemarle built a 14-9 lead in the first set.
Dawson turned in a seven-point rally in the first set, including three aces, and Winterhoff finished off the set with five kills as the Patriots cruised to a 1-0 lead.
“Most of it, I was like, I got to get it in, every single point, I’ve got to keep on going,” Dawson said. “Every single point, I knew that if I didn’t get it in. I know we were down at one point, but my assistant coach Jack [Demming] was like, get it in, pick a spot and send it there. Then it all worked out, and that really helped a lot."
The momentum carried over into the second set as Elaine Haas reeled off four points and Winterhoff registered four kills, including a massive blast from the back row, to give Albemarle a 12-6 lead.
Western Albemarle tried to rally as Juliana Murphy and Kingsley Campbell registered back-to-back kills to trim the lead to 23-18, but could get no closer as a pair of hitting errors gave Albemarle the second set.
It was more of the same in the third set as Albemarle sprinted out to a 5-1 lead. Amber Parker tried to bring Western Albemarle back with a four-point run to trim the lead to 12-9.
That’s when the Patriots' veteran leadership took over. Keira Roach posted six service points and Winterhoff added five kills to close out the match.
Winterhoff finished with 15 kills and eight digs to lead Albemarle. Roach turned in another big performance with 27 assists, two aces and a pair of kills, while Franceszca Penaredondo had 12 digs.
Sofia Beard had five kills and Murphy chipped in four more to lead Western Albemarle. Arianna Rocco finished with three kills and a pair of blocks.
After three straight grueling days of matches, Dawson can’t be prouder of her team.
“Being undefeated right now, I think every single person has really stepped up their game,” Dawson said. “We’re able to put in our second and third string in because we’re getting so many touches on the ball. Every team that we’ve played so far, we’ve really stepped it up every single level. I’m so proud of all of us and it’s so crucial that all of us have a great team connection. We’re all like a cute little family, so that really helps out.”