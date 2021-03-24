Dawson keys Albemarle volleyball team's sweep of Western Albemarle

Sophia Dawson may not lead the Albemarle volleyball team in any particular statistical category, but her value to her team goes well beyond the box score.

The senior’s ability to affect a game on many different levels was on full display Wednesday night during the Patriots’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 home victory over Western Albemarle.

Dawson posted five aces, six kills and 10 digs as Albemarle (5-0) extended its Jefferson District winning streak to 45 matches.

“Today it was kind of a slow start,” she said. “Western is our biggest rival. Of course, they lost a lot of players that were crucial to their team and that kind of helped us get our momentum. I know Mya [Winterhoff] helped us get up so much. She’s one of the big factors too.”

After trading points with Western Albemarle (2-3) for the first service rotation, the Patriots found their mojo at the net. Emma Figler tallied three kills and Dawson chipped in a pair of her own as Albemarle built a 14-9 lead in the first set.

Dawson turned in a seven-point rally in the first set, including three aces, and Winterhoff finished off the set with five kills as the Patriots cruised to a 1-0 lead.