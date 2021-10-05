 Skip to main content
Dave Koehn, voice of Virginia Cavaliers, takes job with Milwaukee Bucks
BROADCASTING

Dave Koehn, voice of Virginia Cavaliers, takes job with Milwaukee Bucks

CDP 0414 Championship celebration 424.JPG

Dave Koehn, right, interviews Mamadi Diakite on stage during the Virginia men's basketball program's national championship celebration at Scott Stadium in 2019.

 Daily Progress file

The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.

It was announced Monday that Dave Koehn, the play-by-play voice for UVa men’s basketball and football since 2008, will take a radio play-by-play role with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. He’ll serve as the play-by-play announcer on WTMJ Radio and BMO Bucks Radio Network.

“The Bucks are a world-class organization in a first-rate city, and I am thrilled to make Milwaukee my home,” Koehn said in a release from the Bucks. “The chance to paint the picture and tell the story of the NBA champs as they defend their title is the stuff of dreams.”

Virginia Sports Properties will begin an immediate national search for Koehn’s replacement. John Freeman will handle play-by-play duties this Saturday when the Virginia football team plays at Louisville.

Koehn’s calls were well regarded by UVa fans, and he had several memorable play-by-play descriptions during the men’s basketball team’s national title run in 2019. Koehn was named the Virginia Broadcaster of the Year in 2020 by the National Sports Media Association.

His work with UVa’s programs, especially the men’s basketball team, helped him land his new gig.

“Dave brings a wealth of high-level radio play-by-play experience to the Bucks and we are thrilled to welcome him to Milwaukee,” Bucks president Peter Feigin said in the release. “His knowledge of basketball and tremendous ability to describe the action with enthusiasm makes him a perfect choice for this position.”

