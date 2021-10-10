Darrius Bratton’s hustle play helps Virginia beat Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hassan Hall broke away from the Virginia defense with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers trailed 30-27.

Louisville fans, after enjoying adult beverages for three quarters, reacted loudly. The group roared as if Hall would score a touchdown when he neared midfield. In their defense, the dynamic running back did seem destined to race up the middle of the field for a score. The Cardinals would go up 10 and hold off a furious UVa finish for a win.

The game seemed all but over.

Darrius Bratton had other plans.

“I just went and ran as fast as I could, turned on the jets and tried to save a touchdown for my team,” Bratton said.

The Virginia defensive back flew in from the left side of the field, appearing almost like he sprinted off UVa’s sideline to make the tackle. He wrestled Hall to the ground at the UVa 27-yard line. It was a 53-yard gain, but the tackle kept UVa’s hopes alive.

“I was thinking, ‘I love you,’” Nick Jackson said.

The junior linebacker knew how important the play was for the Cavaliers.