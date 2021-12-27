Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic tips off Tuesday

After a one-year hiatus, The Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic is back this season.

The annual Central Virginia high school basketball event tips off Tuesday with four girls games and two boys games and runs through Thursday.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's event.

Formats

There will be different formats for the boys and girls events in the Holiday Hoops Classic this season.

The girls event will be a traditional eight-team tournament with quarterfinals on Tuesday, semifinals and consolation games on Wednesday and the championship game, third-place game, fifth-place game and seventh-place game on Thursday.

The boys event will be a round-robin with two Central Virginia teams (Albemarle, and Western Albemarle) each facing three teams from outside the area (Broad Run, Riverside, Stafford). The Charlottesville boys basketball team was scheduled to play three round-robin games in the Holiday Hoops Classic but pulled out of the event on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.

Locations