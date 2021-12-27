Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic tips off Tuesday

After a one-year hiatus, The Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic is back this season.
The annual Central Virginia high school basketball event tips off Tuesday with four girls games and two boys games and runs through Thursday.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's event.
Formats
There will be different formats for the boys and girls events in the Holiday Hoops Classic this season.
The girls event will be a traditional eight-team tournament with quarterfinals on Tuesday, semifinals and consolation games on Wednesday and the championship game, third-place game, fifth-place game and seventh-place game on Thursday.
The boys event will be a round-robin with two Central Virginia teams (Albemarle, and Western Albemarle) each facing three teams from outside the area (Broad Run, Riverside, Stafford). The Charlottesville boys basketball team was scheduled to play three round-robin games in the Holiday Hoops Classic but pulled out of the event on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.
Locations
Albemarle, Charlottesville, Western Albemarle and Monticello high schools will all host games during this year's Holiday Hoops Classic.
Albemarle will host the opening day of boys games on Tuesday, while Charlottesville will host the opening day of girls games on Tuesday and the second day of boys games on Wednesday.
Western Albemarle will host the girls semifinals and consolation games on Wednesday and the final day of boys games on Thursday, and Monticello will host the final day of girls games on Thursday.
Tickets
Tickets for this year's Holiday Hoops Classic must be purchased online at ticketspicket.com. Tickets for the event cost $6 per site per day. Walk-up tickets will not be sold at the door.
Girls schedule
■ Tuesday (at Charlottesville High School): Covenant at Western Albemarle, 11 a.m.; Monticello vs. Harrisonburg, 12:45 p.m.; Albemarle vs. Deep Run, 2:30 p.m.; Charlottesville vs. Louisa, 4:15 p.m.
■ Wednesday (at Western Albemarle High School): Covenant-Western Albemarle loser vs. Monticello-Harrisonburg loser, 11 a.m.; Albemarle-Deep Run loser vs. Louisa-Charlottesville loser, 12:45 p.m.; Covenant-Western Albemarle winner vs. Monticello-Harrisonburg winner, 2:30 p.m.; Albemarle-Deep Run winner vs. Charlottesville-Louisa winner, 4:15 p.m.
■ Thursday (at Monticello High School): Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.; fifth-place game, 12:45 p.m.; third-place game, 2:30 p.m.; championship game, 4:15 p.m.
Boys schedule
■ Tuesday (at Albemarle High School): Western Albemarle vs. Stafford, 12:45 p.m.; Albemarle vs. Riverside, 2:30 p.m.
■ Wednesday (at Charlottesville High School): Western Albemarle vs. Riverside, 11 a.m.; Albemarle vs. Broad Run, 12:45 p.m.
■ Thursday (at Western Albemarle High School): Albemarle vs. Stafford, 11 a.m.; Western Albemarle vs. Broad Run, 12:45 p.m.