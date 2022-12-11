D-II Transfer O-Lineman Parker Commits To Virginia

Virginia’s diligent pursuit of transfer offensive lineman Daijon Parker paid dividends on Sunday when Parker announced his commitment on Twitter to the Cavaliers on the heels of his visit to UVa.

“This is the place I want to be,” Parker, who spent the past five years at Division II Saginaw Valley State (Mich.), told The Daily Progress afterward.

“Visit went great,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work.”

He spent this past fall as the Cardinals’ starting left tackle after playing right tackle in 2021 following three years in which he waited for his opportunity. The current 6-foot-6, 300-pounder was only about 220 pounds when he got to Saginaw Valley State, so he used his freshman and sophomore seasons to add weight before the 2020 campaign was wiped out across Division II and finally earning his place on the field two season ago.

“It’s not one of those stories where I got to a school, I wasn’t playing and I just jumped in the portal,” Parker said earlier this week ahead of his trip to Charlottesville. “I did my time.”

He said the Hoos envision him as a potential tackle, too, like he’s played throughout his career.

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott and offensive line coach Garett Tujague flew to Michigan for an in-home visit with Parker earlier this month, and Parker made a return trek to UVa that began Friday, helping him solidify his decision to commit.

Parker racked up more than 20 Division I offers while in the transfer portal, and made earlier visits to Florida International and Toledo, but this past week he said he felt a strong connection with both Elliott and Tujague.

He said he appreciated how Elliott and Tujague asked him about his life, and not just about football, and that he felt they were honest about his prospects with the Hoos for his sixth and final season in the sport.

“They were letting me know and they were real up front with me that, ‘You got to come in and work,’” Parker said.

UVa is slated to return its starters and key contributors on the offensive line from this past fall – including tackles Jonathan Leech and Logan Taylor – but Parker’s addition gives them a veteran with two years of starting experience to compete for playing time.