Miller's Drue Hackenberg verbally commits to Virginia Tech baseball program

As a competitor, Drue Hackenberg wants challenge himself against the best.
The Miller School rising senior will have that opportunity in 2021 in the ACC after verbally committing to play baseball at Virginia Tech.
“The program is building and I want to be a part of that and help create something great,” Hackenberg said. “They see my size and special characteristics in my pitching to be something important to the team as we go play and compete.”
As a sophomore at Fork Union Military Academy, he hit a team-best .489 with 22 hits, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored. On the mound, Hackenberg posted a 3-2 record in nine appearances. He finished with 50 strikeouts and opponents batted just .179 against him in his 28 innings of work.
Hackenberg transferred to Miller School as a junior to play under Coach Billy Wagner, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“One of the reasons I came to Miller was to get more experience on the mound and against some impressive competition,” he said.
Despite missing out on a year of high school baseball, Hackenberg’s talents didn’t go unnoticed by college scouts. The rising senior has spent the past couple of months playing travel ball with the Richmond Cardinals, where he impressed pro and college scouts alike at the East Coast Pro Tryout.
“COVID took away our spring season, which was going to be huge or us Miller kids, but more importantly our seniors because we were going to see talent every game and prove that we are one of the alphas nationally in front of pro and college scouts,” Hackenberg said. “The travel ball showcases have been helpful in keeping me ready playing ball and displaying my improvements and abilities.”
Hackenberg visited the Virginia Tech campus and met with staff during the recruiting process and an instant connection was found.
“The staff were all very kind and welcoming, but what really made it my school of choice was the fact that they believe in me, see my potential and want to build me as a player into the best I can be,” he said. “Most schools expect and want finished projects as players, but they see me as being one of the best before and after they help build me to what I can and want to be.”
His prowess at the plate and on the hill should translate well at the next level as a potential two-way player. Hackenberg hopes to play infield and pitch in college.
“They want me to come and potentially become a starter for them and be a great bat as well,” Hackenberg said. “They are bringing me in to be a two-way [player], so I’ll pitch and play the field as well. They see the potential in me and want to build me into the best I can be.”
Hackenberg will become the third brother his family to compete at the Division I level. His older brother, Christian, played quarterback at Penn State and went on to get drafted in the National Football League by the New York Jets. His other brother, Adam Hackenberg, is a rising junior at Clemson and could be selected in next spring’s MLB Draft.
If Adam Hackenberg opts to return for his senior year at Clemson, he and Drew would have a chance to compete against each other. It would be an opportunity that both brothers would welcome.
“It means a lot to me,” Drue Hackenberg said. “This has been a thought to have the chance to play my brother, but hopefully he does well and I have no doubt that he will get drafted if he keeps getting better and goes out and plays the way he has.”
Now that his college plans are set, Hackenberg is ready to make his senior year the best yet by leading Miller School’s baseball team on another state championship run.
“There is a sense of relief, but more of a sense of excitement because the grind never stops,” Hackenberg said. “We as future college or pro athletes want to be ready and be the best of when the opportunity arises. It’s an honor to call myself a college athlete, but I don’t want to use the title in any cocky way. I want to inspire younger athletes to chase the dreams we have accomplished.”
