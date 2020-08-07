Miller's Drue Hackenberg verbally commits to Virginia Tech baseball program

“COVID took away our spring season, which was going to be huge or us Miller kids, but more importantly our seniors because we were going to see talent every game and prove that we are one of the alphas nationally in front of pro and college scouts,” Hackenberg said. “The travel ball showcases have been helpful in keeping me ready playing ball and displaying my improvements and abilities.”

Hackenberg visited the Virginia Tech campus and met with staff during the recruiting process and an instant connection was found.

“The staff were all very kind and welcoming, but what really made it my school of choice was the fact that they believe in me, see my potential and want to build me as a player into the best I can be,” he said. “Most schools expect and want finished projects as players, but they see me as being one of the best before and after they help build me to what I can and want to be.”

His prowess at the plate and on the hill should translate well at the next level as a potential two-way player. Hackenberg hopes to play infield and pitch in college.