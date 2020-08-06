Condensed VHSL year will create unique challenges for Western Albemarle soccer coaches

Field hockey and soccer both hold special meanings to Milo Oakland and Jacob Desch.
Oakland has coached both sports at Western Albemarle and has guided the Warriors's boys soccer team to a pair of VHSL Class 3 state championships since taking over as coach in 2016. Desch, who has guided the Western Albemarle girls soccer program to three straight state titles, is the son of a long-time field hockey official. In addition to being state championship soccer coaches during the spring season, Oakland and Desch also serve as field hockey officials in the fall.
The two coaches could face some difficult decisions in the coming months. The Virginia High School League recently announced plans to delay the start of the 2020-21 athletic year until the end of December because of COVID-19. Fall sports are set to resume play on March 1 and run through the end of April. Spring sports are slated to start May 1 and run through the end of June.
The condensed schedule could provide some logistical issues for both coaches, who traditionally spend the fall officiating field hockey games and the spring coaching soccer.
“The uncertainty of high school sports is not different than countless other, often far more important, situations that the state is facing now,” Oakland said. “Now that the seasons have been condensed and will overlap, I will undoubtedly have to adjust, but even with this announcement, there are still so many things still up in the air.”
VHSL officials have hinted at a reduced schedules for each season, which would include roughly 60% of its normal slate of regular season games. This also means less time between seasons, which also could create less offseason conditioning for some sports.
“The main question is what adjustments will be made to preseason training,” Oakland said. “Considering that the season will already be shortened, I feel compelled to start soccer training as early as possible.”
That has prompted early discussions among coaches at Western Albemarle to develop a plan that will work for each of the sports. In the past, Desch said he encouraged his players to participate in winter sports such as indoor track, swimming and basketball to keep them active, improve their fitness and build camaraderie.
“As the order of the seasons have been switched and the winter sports no longer run into the spring sports, we may have to look into providing out-of-season conditioning and practices leading up to the start of the high school season,” Desch said.
Oakland has proposed running joint practices and conditioning sessions for the two soccer programs to help with utilizing practice space efficiently. They’ve also had initial conversations with indoor track coaches William Tillery and Marie Whitten and they’ve volunteered to work with the programs to create a fitness program leading up to the season.
“So, while it will be challenging for everyone, Western has a positive and innovative coaching environment in which the coaches cooperate so that each program has the best chance to succeed and the kids have fun,” Desch said. “It would just restrict us in doing out-of-season conditioning, but I don’t know if we will be allowed to do out-of-season stuff anyways, because of lack of field space and players doing other things.”
With a plan in place for their respective teams, both coaches know that officiating field hockey games may not be as simple.
“We will just have to adapt knowing that everyone is in the same boat,” Oakland said. “Perhaps the biggest problem I anticipate is that many officials and coaches work out a schedule with their primary employers to leave work early on a daily basis while they are in season. The work that they sacrifice is often made up in the offseason and to accommodate a new schedule will require new negotiations that might not be feasible.”
Oakland said he’s officiated high school field hockey for about 10 years, with a three-year hiatus while he served as Western Albemarle’s field hockey coach from 2014-16. During that time, he’s officiated roughly 30 games a season.
“In the current scenario, that would undoubtedly cut into my ability to officiate as often as I have in the past,” Oakland said. “However, the rules surrounding out-of-season practice have not been set yet. It feels premature to come to any conclusions about what my spring will look like right now. I’ll just have to wait and see what options are available to Western soccer and I will adjust my other activities accordingly. At the end of the day, my long-term commitment to Western soccer comes first.”
Desch has officiated field hockey for about five years and served as the Western Albemarle girls coach for the past nine seasons. During the field hockey season, he officiates about two games per week.
“With there being a good chance that the Western soccer programs will now run an out of season practice conditioning program, it may limit the opportunities that Coach Oakland and myself can officiate this spring,” Desch said. “This being said, I will still find a way to officiate field hockey this spring. My dad is a field hockey official and working together with him is something that I cherish doing very much.”
While coaching and officiating aren’t his primary means of employment, Oakland said being involved in both sports is something he doesn’t take for granted.
“My fulfillment from participating in high school athletics is centered squarely around the idea of providing a positive, stable and safe environment for young men and women to learn how to compete with honor, work together and learn from mistakes,” he said. “Adding some extra adversity to the mix will not have any effect on my primary goals. To the contrary, a new and uncomfortable scenario has the potential to expand the understanding of what overcome adversity means.”
