Condensed VHSL year will create unique challenges for Western Albemarle soccer coaches

“So, while it will be challenging for everyone, Western has a positive and innovative coaching environment in which the coaches cooperate so that each program has the best chance to succeed and the kids have fun,” Desch said. “It would just restrict us in doing out-of-season conditioning, but I don’t know if we will be allowed to do out-of-season stuff anyways, because of lack of field space and players doing other things.”

With a plan in place for their respective teams, both coaches know that officiating field hockey games may not be as simple.

“We will just have to adapt knowing that everyone is in the same boat,” Oakland said. “Perhaps the biggest problem I anticipate is that many officials and coaches work out a schedule with their primary employers to leave work early on a daily basis while they are in season. The work that they sacrifice is often made up in the offseason and to accommodate a new schedule will require new negotiations that might not be feasible.”

Oakland said he’s officiated high school field hockey for about 10 years, with a three-year hiatus while he served as Western Albemarle’s field hockey coach from 2014-16. During that time, he’s officiated roughly 30 games a season.