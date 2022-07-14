Cunningham looks to get back to how he knows he can play

Harsh reality and honest assessment spurred Carter Cunningham’s readiness to embark on his summer season with the Charlottesville Tom Sox.

“I would’ve done anything to get to Omaha,” Cunningham, who plays his college ball at East Carolina, said. “But the transition for me was I needed to go play and get at bats to get back to playing how I know how to play.”

ECU’s campaign was remarkable. The Pirates ripped off 20 straight victories – including the last of those consecutive wins against Virginia at the Greenville Regional – en route to the Super Regionals. Their crowds were terrific, packing Clark-LeClair Stadium and turning it into a nine-inning party one day after the next during the postseason.

The setting is a ballplayer’s dream, and Cunningham, a Haymarket native and Battlefield High grad, said he always wanted to play for ECU. His path was unconventional to get there, though, spending his freshman year with Gardner-Webb and then his sophomore year with junior college Florida Southwestern State before finally landing with the Pirates for 2022.

“And like the first 20 games or so at ECU, I was an everyday guy,” Cunningham, an outfielder and designated hitter for the Tom Sox, said, “and it’s sad to say, but I undershot my expectations by far. I was disappointed in myself and the coaching staff was disappointed in me and they had every right to be disappointed in me because I had a great fall and I had major expectations going into the spring.

“Then, the last half of the season I didn’t play a lot and didn’t get too many at bats. I was a defensive sub and I’d get maybe an at bat a weekend if I was lucky. So, once our season was over, I didn’t want a break.”

He said was thrilled to root on his teammates during their chase for American Athletic Conference crown and ECU’s pursuit of the College World Series, but admitted, like every player on any roster in the country, he would rather have been on the field helping the club.

Cunningham’s task for himself since arriving with the Tom Sox, to find his swing and his belief in himself again to factor in for the Pirates come 2023.

So far, so good.

He was one of seven Tom Sox (18-12) named to the Valley Baseball League All-Star Game’s South squad this week, and he’ll be a starter in left field in the contest, which will be played Sunday at 7 p.m. at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.

Through 11 games and 38 at bats with Charlottesville – entering Thursday night’s action – Cunningham was hitting .474 with four doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. He’s mostly hit out of the cleanup spot.

“But when he first got here, he was walking into a roster that was pretty darn full,” Tom Sox skipper Ramon Garza said. “A lot of guys wanted to get their chance and were thinking they deserve their spot on the field and he completely understood that. He knew his chance was going to be limited and if he didn’t succeed, then someone else was going to get their chance.

“Then, he struggled his first couple of at bats here, and I’m expecting a little frustration from anybody who really hasn’t gotten a chance to play at their school as much or needs to work things out, but that just wasn’t the case with him. He was completely level-headed and carried himself as professional as he possibly could, and when he got his next chance to get back in the lineup, he earned it.”

Cunningham said his improvement has coincided with his simpler, less-stressful approach in the batter’s box.

He batted .227 with only three homers and three doubles in 88 at bats this past spring with ECU, and said he often overthought at the plate.

“This summer, I don’t want to overcomplicate things,” Cunningham said. “We don’t have any scouting reports on these pitchers. You go out and you play. So, I watch the pitcher and the pitches he’s throwing and all of that, and then when I’m on deck, I talk myself through my approach and make sure that when I go to the plate, I put myself in the best place mentally and physically to succeed.

“So that’s what I’m working on this summer – staying disciplined in my approach, not overcomplicating things and just hammering fastballs. That’s what I’m telling myself. It’s nothing special. I complicated things at ECU a lot this past year and mentally it screwed me up. Whatever I was thinking or whatever the coaches were saying, it was a mental battle in my own head, so this summer I’ve wanted to simplify it.”

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder in turn has slowed the game down for himself and is thriving because of the alterations he’s made.

He said he’ll likely carry this perspective with him when he returns to Greenville for the fall, and even attempt to dumb down some of the scouting reports ECU can provide him when the season rolls around so he’s not thinking as much when he’s trying to hit.

Said Garza: “The kid is a talented player. There’s no doubt about that. Extremely talented as you can tell by the numbers he’s putting up. But the most impressive thing from a coaching standpoint is the mental aspect and how he’s handled what he wanted to come here to do.”

Other Tom Sox selected to the VBL All-Star Game include first baseman Cole Wagner (Georgia), who will start, as well as reserves infielder/outfielder Christian Martin (Virginia Tech), catcher/designated hitter Satchell Norman (Florida Southwestern State) and pitchers Jack Billings (Coastal Carolina), Drew Bryan (Chicago) and Tyler McLoughlin (Emory).

Cunningham said he’s appreciated getting to know his summer ball teammates and chatting with them about college programs they play in, too.

“I definitely have my confidence back,” Cunningham said. “But I’m not trying to be too cocky or let the highs get too high. I’ve seen both ends of the spectrum and I wouldn’t say I was at my lowest at ECU, but showing up at the field every day and knowing you’re not going to play, isn’t the greatest feeling.

“… So, this summer has helped me mentally gain my confidence back and enjoy the game again. Not that I didn’t at ECU, but I went there to play and when you don’t play, it’s not as fun as getting to play every day, so I’m having fun, that’s for sure.”

Garza said the commonality between Cunningham and his fellow All-Stars is the steady work ethic they have shown with the Tom Sox.