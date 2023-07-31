The Crozet Gators are once again the champions of the Jefferson Swim League.

The Gators held off Boar’s Head Swim Club during the two-day meet at the Brooks Family YMCA to successfully defend their JSL championship.

Crozet finished with 2,424 points to win the team title. Boar’s Head tallied 2,400.75 points to earn runner-up honors, while the Hollymead Hammerheads amassed 2,201.25 points to capture third place. Fry’s Spring Swim Team (2,059 points) and Glenmore (1,949. 75) rounded out the top five team finishers.

Crozet earned points from a variety of swimmers and relay teams en route to the championship.

The boys 8 & under 100-yard freestyle relay team of Kannon Koser, Mitchell Finan, Myles Blume and Collin Burt earned a first-place finish in a time of 1:14.06. The Gators also won the boys 8 & under 100 medley relay, with the team of Koser, Sam Sallans, Grady Santiuste and Burt combining to finish in 1:23.93.

The Gators swept the 13-14 100 IM races, with Charlie Alexander winning the boys race in 56.98 and Amelie Meyer claiming the girls crown in 1:02.12. Alexander also won the boys 13-14 50 backstroke (27.00). Burt earned a victory in the boys 8 & under 25 freestyle (16.12), while Sallans took first in the boys 8 & under 25 breaststroke (23.35).

Crozet’s team of Willow Phillips, Madeleine Bowman, Dilyn Carter and Taylor Kagarise swam to victory in the girls 11-12 200 medley relay in 2:08.52, while the group of Allison Ma, Meghan Ayres, Amelie Meyer and Sophie Wang earned the blue ribbon in the girls 13-14 200 medley relay in 1:52.46.

Carter also was victorious in the girls 11-12 50 freestyle (26.84) and 100 freestyle (57.96), while Richard Wang won the boys 15-18 50 freestyle (21.78) and 50 butterfly (23.14) for Crozet.

Ayres earned gold in the girls 13-14 50 breaststroke (32.04), 50 butterfly (27.17) and 100 freestyle (53.97), while Sedona King took first in the girls 11-12 50 backstroke (29.31) and 100 IM (1:02.31). Meyer won the girls 13-14 50 backstroke (27.57), while Anthony Garono captured blue ribbons in the boys 15-18 50 backstroke (24.40) and 100 freestyle (48.10).

The team of Emily Centofante, June Diggans, Caroline Carter and Leah Kagarise captured first place in the girls 9-10 200 freestyle relay (2:20.68), while the group of Richard Wang, Jonathan Alexander, Henry Addison and Garano captured the boys 15-18 200 freestyle relay title (1:27.18).

The Gators swept the 13-14 200 freestyle relays. Charlie Alexander, Owen Frank, Jackson Hankins and Ben Tungate won the boys race (1:35.55), while Sophie Wang, Allison Ma, Dorothy Streit and Sammy Nicholson were victorious in the girls race (1:47.97).

Tommy Rockwell won the boys 11-12 50 butterfly in 27.89 and Connor Finan captured the boys 6 & under 25 freestyle crown with a swim of 22.74).

Boar’s Head’s swimmers and relay teams also brought home their fair share of blue ribbons en route to a second-place team finish.

The team of Matilda Monfredi, Abby Rutherford, Ellie Kinnick and Ellie Pierce won the girls 8 & under 100 medley relay in 1:27.27, while the team of Harper Rutherford, Vivi Hitt, Anna Nolde and Pearl Rogers took gold in the girls 9-10 200 medley relay in 2:29.23.

Boar’s Head also was victorious in both 15-18 200 medley relays. The boys team of Travis Hitt, Jack Hathaway, Lucas Quatrara and Colby Grimes finished first in 1:37.08, while the girls team of Grace McCardle, Cameron Smith, Eliza Osada and Genevieve Hathaway touched the wall first in 1:47.41. Luke Manson, Harrison Lawson, Patrick Sheeran and Brooks McNerney were victorious for Boar’s Head in the boys 9-10 200 medley relay in 2:26.05.

Boar’s Head swept the 9-10 100 IM races, with Manson winning the boys race in 1:16.81 and Vivi Hitt earning gold in the girls race in 1:18.67. Manson and Hitt also earned victories in their respective 9-10 50 breaststroke races, with Manson finishing in 40.84 and Hitt touching the wall in 39.31. Hitt also won the girls 9-10 50 backstroke (34.77).

Jack Hathaway won the boys 15-18 100 IM (53.55) and 50 breaststroke (26.66) for Boar’s Head, while Cameron Smith took home titles in the girls 15-18 50 freestyle (24.58) and 50 breaststroke (30.70).

Sheeran won blue ribbons in the boys 9-10 50 freestyle (29.54), 50 butterfly (32.14) and 100 freestyle (1:03.14), while Abby Rutherford earned gold in the girls 8 & under 25 breaststroke (22.45). Miller Grimes captured the girls 13-14 50 freestyle title, finishing in 25.11.

Eli Rutherford touched the wall first in the boys 11-12 50 freestyle (24.16), 50 backstroke (27.90) and 100 freestyle (53.31), while Grace McCardle took first in the girls 15-18 100 freestyle (53.50).

Other swimmers who had strong performances at the JSL championships included:

Lake Monticello’s Norbu Barnett, who swam to first-place finishes in the boys 8 & under 25 butterfly (15.44), 25 backstroke (16.42) and 50 freestyle (33.22).

ACAC’s Vivian Vanyo, who earned blue ribbons in the girls 9-10 50 freestyle (27.91), 50 butterfly (29.90) and 100 freestyle (1:02.47).

Hollymead’s Chase Easton, who swam to first-place finishes in the boys 13-14 50 freestyle (22.27), 50 butterfly (24.05), 100 freestyle (48.26) and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team, along with Will Scanlon, Alex Elhart and Jackson Hansen.

Fry’s Spring’s Ben Charlton, who won the boys 11-12 100 IM (1:00.98) and was part of the first-place boys 11-12 200 medley relay team, along with Taogh Solari Spradlin, Cadel Bryan and Rey Mangan.

Farmington’s Grey Davis, who won titles in the girls 15-18 100 IM (56.70) and 50 backstroke (25.85).

Farmington’s Caroline Powers, who took first-place honors in the girls 8 & under 25 backstroke (19.24) and 25 butterfly (17.25)

Glenmore’s Peyton Betsworth, who was victorious in the girls 8 & under 25 freestyle (17.14) and was part of the winning 100 freestyle relay team, along with Anna Lane Lunsford, Ainsley Egidi and Libby Hamilton.

Fry’s Spring’s Caroline Barcia, who won the girls 11-12 50 breaststroke (34.21) and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team, along with Margaret Killian, Clementine Dawson and Lily Sturek.

Hollymead’s Alex Fuller, who earned a blue ribbon in the girls 15-18 50 butterfly (24.73) and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team, along with Cayden Fix, Alexis Aims and Diana Ismailova.