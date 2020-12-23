COVID-19 pause re-energized Virginia men's basketball team

When the Cavaliers returned to practice, they wanted to balance the need to work with the desire to ease back into action to avoid injury.

“It’s a little bit like drinking out of a firehose, so to speak,” Bennett said. “You got to be careful.”

Bennett called the return-to-practice efforts “strategically planned.” The Cavaliers’ practices weren’t drastically different leading up to the William & Mary victory, but they did feature a slightly increased emphasis on conditioning one of the days.

Whatever UVa did behind-the-scenes, the plan worked. The Wahoos looked good against William & Mary, cruising to a 36-point win and playing 15 different guys. Kody Stattmann missed the game, although an official reason for the absence wasn’t shared. Everyone else played, except for walk-on Malachi Poindexter.

A solid showing against the Tribe gives the Cavaliers some confidence entering Saturday’s showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga. The Wahoos will need their best effort to take down the offensive juggernaut and clear-cut No. 1 team.

After a long break, the Cavaliers didn’t seem to miss a beat in their one game before facing the Zags.