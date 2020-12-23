COVID-19 pause re-energized Virginia men's basketball team

Tony Bennett worried his team might look rusty following a 17-day break between games.
Instead, the Cavaliers looked fantastic against William & Mary on Tuesday, winning 76-40. The Cavaliers held the Tribe to just 14 points in the first half, and the offense did well to generate a sizeable lead.
UVa didn’t take its foot off the gas either, increasing its 22-point first-half lead to 36 points by the time the final buzzer sounded.
William & Mary never threatened the Wahoos, who moved to 4-1 with the victory. UVa had three days to prepare for the game, returning to practice Saturday after a 10-day break from practice caused by COVID-19 issues within the program.
“There is a little bit of hunger in us, and we’re also just so eager to play,” Trey Murphy III said. “And then we came back on Saturday it was really clicking, like it was crazy that we were out for 10 days. In that first practice back it was one of our better practices.”
The time away gave players a chance to rest. It also energized the group.
An additional boost of energy seemed needed for the Cavaliers. Through four games, the Cavaliers were 3-1 with two subpar showings, including a loss to San Francisco and an overtime win against Kent State.
“I think we really just missed each other a lot, and we’re all just happy to play with each other again,” Murphy said. “We were really excited to play again, and that’s what this team is built on, just playing with each other and playing with a lot of chemistry.”
The chemistry was evident Tuesday.
UVa made 28 shots from the field and finished with 16 assists. The ball moved well, and the point guards ran the offense effectively. Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark combined for eight assists and just one turnover.
As a team, UVa only committed seven turnovers. Murphy added three assists without a turnover to go with his game-high 15 points.
Kadin Shedrick chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds, according to UVa’s updated stats. Shedrick said the coaching staff did well to keep the Cavaliers fresh and mentally engaged during the team-wide quarantine period.
“We had a Zoom call probably every night during quarantine and we watched some film,” Shedrick said. “We would talk about what was going on, what the plan was. They even allowed us to come in, like one at a time, and we would have our own half court, just be isolated on that half court.”
This allowed players to get shots up while isolated, ensuring they wouldn’t be “terribly rusty,” according to Shedrick.
When the Cavaliers returned to practice, they wanted to balance the need to work with the desire to ease back into action to avoid injury.
“It’s a little bit like drinking out of a firehose, so to speak,” Bennett said. “You got to be careful.”
Bennett called the return-to-practice efforts “strategically planned.” The Cavaliers’ practices weren’t drastically different leading up to the William & Mary victory, but they did feature a slightly increased emphasis on conditioning one of the days.
Whatever UVa did behind-the-scenes, the plan worked. The Wahoos looked good against William & Mary, cruising to a 36-point win and playing 15 different guys. Kody Stattmann missed the game, although an official reason for the absence wasn’t shared. Everyone else played, except for walk-on Malachi Poindexter.
A solid showing against the Tribe gives the Cavaliers some confidence entering Saturday’s showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga. The Wahoos will need their best effort to take down the offensive juggernaut and clear-cut No. 1 team.
After a long break, the Cavaliers didn’t seem to miss a beat in their one game before facing the Zags.
“I talked to them about our two pillars,” Bennett said. “I said, ‘Will you be humble and will you be passionate today? Will you play with humility and knowing who you are and approach this the right way and with great passion on every possession, the best you can muster up?’ That was kind of the mindset.”