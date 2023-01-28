Covenant's Zach Pirtle commits to VMI football program

Some people shy away from a challenge. Zach Pirtle embraces it.

The Covenant School senior tackles challenges head on in everything he does, whether it’s in the classroom or on the football field.

Pirtle has decided to test himself again as a Division I college football player.

He has verbally accepted an opportunity to play college football at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.

“I come from a family with a long history of military service, including my father, who is an Army veteran,” Pirtle said. “I’ve had a longtime desire to pursue my own commitment to service in the United States Military. VMI has illustrious alumni who have become leaders in the military, as well as business, politics, and academics. I’m excited to be a part of that camaraderie and history.”

Pirtle was a flat-out menace for the Covenant football team last fall as he helped lead the Eagles to an undefeated season and the program’s third VISFL 8-man state championship.

Despite facing double and sometimes triple teams, the senior posted a team-high 62 receptions for 882 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state honors in his final season of high school football.

VMI Coach Danny Rocco and his staff were impressed with not only Pirtle's ability to make contested catches, but his ability to make teammates around him better.

“The coaches saw that I was a versatile player and their confidence in me made me excited to be a part of VMI’s football program,” Pirtle said. “They are all extremely accomplished and highly respected and I feel privileged to be playing for a coaching staff of such a high caliber.”

He’s been recruited to play receiver for the Keydets, whose 2023 roster will include former Central Virginia standouts Ebenezer McCarthy (Albemarle), Stephen Dean (Louisa County), Jack Culbreath (Monticello) and Elijah Brooks (Louisa County).

“I look forward to developing my skills and contributing to a winning program at VMI,” Pirtle said.

Pirtle playing eight-man football didn’t deter college coaches. Several schools recruited him, including New Hampshire, Maine and Coastal Carolina.

“I chose VMI because of its distinction as a highly-respected military institution, focused on developing future leaders,” Pirtle said. “I like to be challenged and surrounded by others who aim high.”

In the classroom, he plans to study International Studies and serve as a military officer after graduation.

With his college plans settled, Pirtle couldn’t be happier with his decision.

“It’s a huge sense of relief and satisfaction to know I have found the right school for me,” he said. “I am excited to now focus on my future and all that I can achieve.”

Pirtle understands the mission ahead of him and he’s ready for the challenge.

“There is an extreme difference between high school and college athletics,” he said. “My main goal is to prepare for that transition, both mentally and physically.”

While playing time at the next level is never guaranteed, Pirtle isn’t afraid to challenge himself to find his place at VMI.

“It was a dream of mine to play football in college and it feels great to know my hard work and dedication has paid off,” Pirtle said. “I’m excited to play at the highest level. I know there’s a lot more work ahead, and I’m excited to take on this new challenge and be a part of the VMI program.”