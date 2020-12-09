Covenant's Reese Momorella verbally commits to play field hockey at Delaware

Reese Momorella hasn’t played competitive field hockey in more than 18 months while she has rehabbed from a pair of devastating knee injuries.
After enduring the countless hours of rehab, the junior standout will now have an opportunity to live out her dream of becoming a college athlete. Momorella has committed to play field hockey at the University of Delaware.
“Delaware was the choice for me; it is the complete package,” Momorella said. “The campus, academics, the coaching staff and the history of the successful program are what made Delaware the school for me.”
Momrella started playing field hockey in middle school and her love of the game has continued to grow ever sense. She spent her first two seasons as a goalkeeper before transitioning to defense at Western Albemarle.
After a successful freshman season with the Warriors that saw her garner all-Jefferson District honors, Momorella tore her left anterior cruciate ligament just three days before a national team tryout.
“The recovery process is nine months, which caused me to miss many critical recruiting camps, clinics and tournaments,” she said. “I had my surgery and worked hard for many months in physical therapy to get back into playing shape.”
Six months after her initial surgery, the injury bug struck again for Momorella, who tore her right ACL while rehabilitating her left ACL injury.
“This was a huge setback,” Momorella said. “After hard work, determination and dedication, I was recently able to get back to playing after 18 months.”
Momorella transferred to Covenant for her sophomore year, and while she didn’t suit up for a game, she managed to leave her impact on the team. Momorella earned the Coach’s Award for her work with the team.
“I was not able to play, but continued to stay active with the team by helping during practices and keeping stats,” Momerella said.
That dedication was noticed by Delaware coach Rolf van de Kerkhof, who extended an offer to Momorella to join the Blue Hens program.
“My very first impression from the Delaware coach was that he demands his teams work hard and push themselves to the limit,” she said. “This has always been my philosophy with school and sports. The coaching staff is very supportive, not just the field hockey coaches, but also the strength and conditioning coach, the academic advisor and the athletic trainer.”
The recruiting process has been an arduous one for Momorella, who began looking at college programs while she was still in middle school. She wasn’t allowed to speak directly with Division I coaches until the summer of her sophomore year due to NCAA regulations, and the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help matters.
“It has been challenging,” Momorella said. “Navigating Zoom meetings and being able to get good recruiting film to send has also been challenging.”
Despite the two knee injuries, Momorella had interest from several programs, but chose Delaware because of her relationship with the coaching stuff, the program and the overall feel of the campus.
“It is a huge relief that the recruiting process is over,” Momorella said. “Now I can focus on my skills and strength training and work hard so that I can make an immediate impact on the team. It’s a different type of stress, but it’s a relief to know where I am going. My goals for the next level are to become better at all aspects of the game and continue to get stronger and faster.”
Academically, Momorella plans to major in psychology and pursue a career as a teen or adolescent psychologist with a specialty in sports psychology.
Momorella is ecstatic about the opportunity.
“It means so much,” she said. “After I tore my first [ACL], I had a lot of motivation to get back at it because I wanted to play hockey so bad. After my second knee injury, I didn’t think I would ever play hockey again. My family and I discussed the possibility of me not playing hockey, so now being committed makes all the PT, the pain and hard work worth it.”
