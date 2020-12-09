Covenant's Reese Momorella verbally commits to play field hockey at Delaware

“It has been challenging,” Momorella said. “Navigating Zoom meetings and being able to get good recruiting film to send has also been challenging.”

Despite the two knee injuries, Momorella had interest from several programs, but chose Delaware because of her relationship with the coaching stuff, the program and the overall feel of the campus.

“It is a huge relief that the recruiting process is over,” Momorella said. “Now I can focus on my skills and strength training and work hard so that I can make an immediate impact on the team. It’s a different type of stress, but it’s a relief to know where I am going. My goals for the next level are to become better at all aspects of the game and continue to get stronger and faster.”

Academically, Momorella plans to major in psychology and pursue a career as a teen or adolescent psychologist with a specialty in sports psychology.

Momorella is ecstatic about the opportunity.

“It means so much,” she said. “After I tore my first [ACL], I had a lot of motivation to get back at it because I wanted to play hockey so bad. After my second knee injury, I didn’t think I would ever play hockey again. My family and I discussed the possibility of me not playing hockey, so now being committed makes all the PT, the pain and hard work worth it.”

