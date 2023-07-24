Sports were always a part of Margaret-Ann Graves' life growing up, and in high school, she elected to challenge herself by adding another sport to the mix.

Covenant School coach Colleen Norair encouraged her to try out for the Eagles' field hockey team to take advantage of the speed and competitive drive that she had already demonstrated on the lacrosse field.

Two years later, Graves has transformed into one of Covenant's top field hockey players and has parlayed that success into an opportunity at the next level at Gettysburg College.

“If Coach Colleen Norair had not encouraged me to try the sport out, I would not have played,” Graves said. “She is the reason I picked up a field hockey stick and is the reason I am still playing now.”

The rising senior midfielder has been an offensive machine for the Eagles since joining the program. After earning first-team all-conference honors in her first season, Graves has blossomed into one of the top players in the state.

Last fall, she led the Eagles in goals and assists and was named Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Graves also was a first-team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II all-state performer.

That success caught the attention of several college coaches throughout the recruiting process. Graves took part in several camps and showcases over the past two seasons, but her trip to Gettysburg always stood out.

“Throughout my college search, I found that I preferred smaller to mid-size liberal arts colleges,” Graves said. “After my first clinic at Gettysburg, I told my mom I could see myself going there. I liked the layout of the campus, and the tight-knit community of the school. The coaches and team were always so welcoming, which made me feel supported in my decision.”

Graves saw a lot of similarities between Gettysburg and Covenant.

“It just felt like home,” Graves said. "The community of both the school and the team stood out amongst other schools and I knew I had found the right place. When I met the team, they were so encouraging and enthusiastic about their program. The team has such a positive, yet competitive, energy, which I felt as though would be the perfect fit for me.”

And just like with the Eagles, the connection started with an immediate bond with Gettysburg Coach Taylor Dyer.

“Coach Dyer had lots of confidence in my ability to contribute to the team, both on and off the field,” Graves said. “She specifically liked my field vision, saw lots of potential in my speed and athleticism.”

Academically, Graves is still deciding what her course of study will be, but on the field, her goals are simple.

“While heading into the next level, my goals are to improve my skills and to be competitive while having fun,” Graves said. “I want to be able to contribute to the team and help take them to the next level.”

With the start of her final year of high school just around the corner, Graves is ecstatic to have her college decision behind her, which will allows her to focus solely on her senior year.

“Now that I have made the decision, I feel relieved, but I am also excited for what is yet to come,” Graves said. “It is comforting knowing that I am going somewhere where I am going to be supported and challenged, both academically and athletically.”

As for her future in field hockey, the sky's the limit.

“It means a lot to have the opportunity to play field hockey at the next level,” Graves said. “From trying the sport for the first time almost two years ago, I never would have thought that I would continue to play at the collegiate level. It means a lot to be able to call myself a college athlete. I have always gown up playing sports, and knowing that I will be able to compete at the next level is unbelievable.”