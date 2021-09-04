Covenant's Maddie Gardiner wins Charlottesville Women's Four Miler

"I was worried I went out a little too hard the first mile," said Gardiner, "but the changes to the second mile really helped and, ultimately, I'm just excited by the perspective the Four Miler gives me heading into a [high school] cross country season in which all the races are shorter."

The performances of both Gardiner and Dalton, both sophomores, bode well for the season ahead. While the girls do not have enough high-school teammates to compete as a team in high-school competition, the best friends and training partners provide each other daily fuel and accountability.

For many, the logistics of the Women's Four Miler will always be secondary to the cause with which it is so closely associated, the UVa Breast Cancer Center. The race is a major fundraiser for the center, which, this year, is celebrating the recent recognition of UVa's Cancer Center, at large, as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. The designation represents an extensive and collaborative effort by clinicians and administrators throughout the Cancer Center, to demonstrate commitment to research, education, and innovation.