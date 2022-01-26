Covenant's Maddie Gardiner named Virginia Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Maddie Gardiner missed out on her freshman season of cross country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Covenant School standout made up for lost time this past fall as she won a state championship and emerged as one of the top distance runners in Central Virginia.

The sophomore standout recently added another award to her growing trophy collection when was named the Virginia Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

“Receiving this award is a huge honor,” Gardiner said. “It means a lot to me given it’s about more than just running. When I look at the past winners, I am honored to be among them. I was definitely surprised when I heard the news, given the caliber of talent across the state. I also feel very blessed by the support I get from my coach, my team and my community, which helped me be successful this season.”

Gardiner, who becomes the first runner from Covenant to receive the award, also is a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, which will be announced next month.

The 2021 Central Virginia Female Runner of the Year stormed onto the local cross country season this fall with an aggressive approach that called for her to get to the front of the field early and never look back.

The sophomore went undefeated in the Blue Ridge Conference and captured the conference title with a time of 17 minutes, 40.10 seconds, nearly a minute ahead of her nearest competitor. She followed that up with a 17:32.3 performance at the VISAA Division II meet to take home her first individual state championship.

Covenant coach Ann Dunn said she had high expectations for Gardiner this fall, but admits even she was amazed at some of the things her young runner was able to accomplish.

“She surprised me several times along the way," Dunn said. “The most notable performances was finishing first at our first meet of the year at the Pole Green Invitational to set the tone for the rest of the season, her second-place finish at the MileStat Invitational, one of the most competitive high school meets on the East Coast, and finishing third at the Eastbay Regional Championships.”

Dunn said that qualifying for the Eastbay National Championships was a “lofty goal” for Gardiner, but one that was achievable. Gardiner set her sights to dominate each race and let her results speak for themselves.

“We didn’t talk too much about specific end-result goals over the course of the season, or at regionals, so to see Maddie emerge out of the woods in third place, well within qualifying, gave me chills and made me a little emotional because I know how hard she has worked this year,” Dunn said.

On top of her athletic success, Gardiner has been a model student in the classroom. She maintained a weighted 4.36 grade-point average last semester and was very active in her school community outside of athletics.

“This season definitely had a lot of ups and downs and I am still learning,” she said. “Being able to go to San Diego and compete there [at the Eastbay National Championships] was a huge opportunity for growth. Moving forward, this honor motivates me to continue working hard in all my pursuits.”

Dunn agreed.

“For Maddie to earn this award as a sophomore says she is the real deal,” Dunn said. “She has natural ability, but also a strong work ethic. She has a lot of passion to learn how to do things the best way and asks all the questions and absorbs it like a sponge. it’s my hope that Maddie continues to find the fun and focus on the process. The results speak for themselves this season and going forward, it’s opened doors for her to compete in track meets at a national level. Her training will reflect big dreams and I think she is excited to continue to grow and challenge herself in new ways.”

