Covenant's Isabella Conklin signs to play soccer at Lynchburg

Conklin received interest from a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, but Lynchburg always stood out.

“This decision was actually very easy for me,” Conklin said. “After I attended my first soccer camp there, I came home feeling like I really fit in with their program and playing style. Since it is only 67 miles away from Charlottesville, my mom can still attend my games. I looked at several other schools and they demonstrated interest in me as well, however I felt most at home at the University of Lynchburg. As soon as I received a verbal offer from Coach Olsen, I took it. To his credit, he allowed me to explore and even offered to support me if I chose to attend another program, which says a lot about the character and culture of his program.”

After two major knee injuries, Conklin hopes her story can inspire other athletes to continue to work toward their goals.