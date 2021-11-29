Covenant's Gardiner, Woodberry's Kovacs qualify for Eastbay Championships

Last week, Covenant’s Maddie Gardiner and Woodberry Forest’s Ferenc Kovacs both earned Central Virginia Runner of the Year honors after winning VISAA state championships.

Now both runners will have a chance to showcase their talents against the best in the country after qualifying for the prestigious Eastbay Championships [formerly known as the Foot Locker Championships] in San Diego.

Gardiner finished third in the 42nd annual Eastbay South Regional Cross Country championships at McAlpine Park in Charlotte and Kovacs placed ninth overall to earn a spot on the South team at the national event, which will take place at Balboa Park on Dec. 11.

“It was really exciting to race with such a talented field and I am so grateful that now I have the opportunity to be on the South regional team with these girls and compete with the best in the country,” Gardiner said. “I have never been to California, so I am super excited and grateful for this opportunity.”

Gardiner posted a time of 17 minutes, 13.95 seconds, the top time among runners in her age group, to finish third overall.