Covenant's Erin Flynn signs to play field hockey at Saint Joseph’s

When Erin Flynn attended her first field hockey practice with a friend in middle school, the coaches asked for a volunteer to play goalie.
“I raised my hand immediately," Flynn said. "No one even knew how to put all the gear on me and we had to watch a YouTube video. I had the time of my life and told my mom that day that I wanted to play field hockey forever. She said, ‘That’s nice sweetie, but are you sure you want to be a goalie?’ Yes, I was sure and I have never looked back.”
Nearly seven years later, Flynn is set to become a Division I college goalie.
On Thursday, the Covenant School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to play field hockey at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
“This is literally a dream come true for me,” she said.
Flynn has been a fixture between the pipes for Covenant’s field hockey team for the past several years. As a sophomore, she posted a microscopic 0.06 goals-against average for the Eagles as they reached the VISAA state quarterfinals. She posted 13 shutouts, including a 1-on-1 shootout victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield, and did not concede a goal in 910 minutes of regular season action.
The Covenant standout was a first team all-conference selection as both a sophomore and a junior and hopes to have a chance to backstop Covenant again as a senior.
That production made Flynn a sought-after athlete throughout the recruiting process. She had interest from ACC and CAA programs before finding her perfect spot at Saint Joseph’s.
“Without a doubt, the feeling of community at Saint Joseph’s, especially within the field hockey team, is what made it my first choice,” Flynn said. "The combination of elite-level athletics, rigorous academics and a solid sense of community made Saint Joseph’s an easy first choice for me. I feel honored and fortunate that the coaches believe that I am the right fit for such a unique team and school.”
Flynn is no stranger to the Saint Joseph's program or Coach Lynn Farquhar. She attended a summer camp at the Philadelphia school several years ago and it made a lasting impression.
“Coach Farquhar was on maternity leave the first summer I went to field hockey camp,” Flynn said. “She came to visit with her new baby on the last day and you could literally feel how much the team loved her and how everyone’s spirits were lifted the moment she arrived. I thought, ‘I want to play for her’ right then and there. The fact that the program is so highly ranked nationally and consistently outperforms their conference is just a bonus.”
Flynn spent most of her junior year visiting schools and was immediately impressed.
“The team dynamics are unparalleled,” Flynn said. “When I met the coaches, I knew that they were the people I want to pour my heart and hard work into. As a highly-ranked program, I know I will be pushed to my limits and I am eager to train with such a bonded and motivated group of young women.”
Unlike some other sports, Flynn will have an opportunity to grow into the position. The coaches expect her to redshirt her first year so she can prepare for the level of physicality and athleticism required to play goalie at the Division I level.
“I will train and travel with the team and learn how to dovetail athletics and academics while supporting the team on the bench to maintain game eligibility for four years,” she said. “As one of my club coaches put it, when goalies are playing, even at the top levels in high school, each team has that one or two shooters that are super challenging and the girls or girls you never take your eyes off of. Once you reach college, the entire opposing team is made up of that caliber of shooter. The redshirt year also creates a time cushion between myself and the older goalkeepers, giving me a better opportunity for meaningful playing time. I am grateful for the opportunity to redshirt my freshman year.”
Flynn noted that most of the schools that had shown interest in her throughout the recruiting process had coaches that were goalkeepers during their playing careers.
“That was very encouraging and kept me from panicking as I waited for the offers to come in," Flynn said. "I knew they were seeing something that I would be OK, but I wanted SJU and waiting for that day was nerve-wracking.”
She’s also driven by the academic structure and philosophy the school offers.
“Academically, Saint Joseph Jesuit’s philosophy of education that cares for the whole person and promotes diversity and social justice is exactly what I was looking for,” Flynn said. “SJU operates under the Jesuit principle of Magi’s, which is a Latin word meaning to ‘live greater or to always make the greater choice.’ I identify with that and I am looking forward to being a part of the entire SJU and Philadelphia communities.”
Flynn credits the entire Covenant community and Focus Field Hockey for preparing her for the opportunity to live out her dream.
“I want to test myself every day to be better than I was the day before,” Flynn said. “I look forward to friendly competition with my fellow goalkeepers and to support them in their goals. I am looking forward to training at the next level with USA Field Hockey and I am so encouraged and thankful that Philadelphia is now the home of our US Women’s national field hockey team. Could there be a better city to take the next step in my field hockey career?”
