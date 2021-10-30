Covenant volleyball team wins Blue Ridge Conference championship

The message worked early in the fourth set. Covenant jumped out to a commanding 8-3 lead. New Covenant then found its footing and after a 12-2 run led 15-13 with visions of stretching the match to five sets.

Hamil responded with a pair of kills and Analiese Seiler had a big block on Walker to give her team a 22-16 advantage.

The Gryphons trimmed the lead to 24-20 before Kerrigan Poindexter curled a shot over the block and into an open space in the floor to seal the win for Covenant.

“It was such a roller-coaster [of emotions] and I’m so glad that we came through,” Lowe said. “We were all freaking out. It’s hard to stay calm, but our coach did really help us stay composed and tells us to take deep breathes. We knew it could go either way, but it went our way tonight.”

Hampton had nine kills, two blocks and three aces to lead New Covenant. Walker added nine kills and a pair of block for the Gryphons.

Katelyn Duprey had 12 service points and three aces for Covenant. Lowe finished with six kills and a block.

Both teams are expected to advance to next week’s state tournament.

For Covenant, they hope Saturday’s trophy celebration will be a precursor of more success in the postseason.

“This was so exciting for our team,” Hamil said. “Even though we’re so young, we work so hard and so well together and when we come onto the court, we work and we push hard. Even when we’re losing, we fight back and try to claim what’s ours. It was just so exciting. It’s been really fun to play with this team. Watching us win the BRC finals was just a dream and it’s just so fun to be a part of this team.”

