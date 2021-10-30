Covenant volleyball team wins Blue Ridge Conference championship

Katie Lowe has experienced plenty of highs and lows during her volleyball career at Covenant.
But nothing could compare to the exhilaration the junior outside hitter felt Saturday afternoon as she helped the Eagles win the program’s first Blue Ridge Conference Tournament championship with a 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20 victory over New Covenant inside Hickory Gym.
“It’s insane,” Lowe said. “This is a whole new generation of Covenant volleyball that I never thought would be possible from the previous years. This year, we just all came together so well with our young team. It’s been tough, even though in that third set I wasn’t sure it was going to happen, but we just came together and went for everything and played as a team and brought it home.”
Covenant (17-1) has been nothing short of sensational this season under Blue Ridge Conference Coach of the Year Bethany Davis. After dropping the first match of the season, the Eagles have won 17 straight en route to setting a new single-season school record for wins.
Despite a roster filled with mostly underclassmen, the Eagles have played well beyond their years to earn a No. 3 state ranking in this past week’s Virginia Independent Schools Division II state poll.
That talent was on display early as the Eagles dominated the first two sets.
Covenant showed no nerves early on as it jumped out to a 9-2 lead thanks to a pair of aces from Katelyn Duprey and two kills from Cara Hamil.
New Covenant closed the gap to 17-12 before Hamil added three more kills to lead her team to a 25-19 win in the first set. Hamil, the Blue Ridge Conference Player of the Year, finished with a game-high 15 kills, including 10 in the first set.
The Eagles fell behind 6-1 early in the second set before engineering a massive comeback. Lowe had a big block and then hammered home another spike down the middle to give her team a 20-15 advantage.
The Gryphons closed the gap to 22-21 before the Eagles put together three points to take a 25-22 win and a 2-0 lead in match.
With their backs to the wall, New Covenant came out battling in the third set. Adora Hampton had three kills and Elise Walker added four service points to build a 19-11 lead. Covenant trimmed the lead to 19-15 before Hampton and Walker delivered kills to earn a 25-17 win and extend the match.
Between sets, Davis did her best to help her team remain positive.
“We need to show our fight and show that we were capable of winning this game,” Hamil said. “She told us that we were able to win it and she just told us we needed to go out on the court and give all of our all.”
The message worked early in the fourth set. Covenant jumped out to a commanding 8-3 lead. New Covenant then found its footing and after a 12-2 run led 15-13 with visions of stretching the match to five sets.
Hamil responded with a pair of kills and Analiese Seiler had a big block on Walker to give her team a 22-16 advantage.
The Gryphons trimmed the lead to 24-20 before Kerrigan Poindexter curled a shot over the block and into an open space in the floor to seal the win for Covenant.
“It was such a roller-coaster [of emotions] and I’m so glad that we came through,” Lowe said. “We were all freaking out. It’s hard to stay calm, but our coach did really help us stay composed and tells us to take deep breathes. We knew it could go either way, but it went our way tonight.”
Hampton had nine kills, two blocks and three aces to lead New Covenant. Walker added nine kills and a pair of block for the Gryphons.
Katelyn Duprey had 12 service points and three aces for Covenant. Lowe finished with six kills and a block.
Both teams are expected to advance to next week’s state tournament.
For Covenant, they hope Saturday’s trophy celebration will be a precursor of more success in the postseason.
“This was so exciting for our team,” Hamil said. “Even though we’re so young, we work so hard and so well together and when we come onto the court, we work and we push hard. Even when we’re losing, we fight back and try to claim what’s ours. It was just so exciting. It’s been really fun to play with this team. Watching us win the BRC finals was just a dream and it’s just so fun to be a part of this team.”