Covenant volleyball team tops Miller to remain unbeaten in conference play

Maya Veselinovic missed her first spike attempt Tuesday.

That proved to be the lone blemish on her game. The sophomore setter settled in and led Covenant to a 25-9, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 victory over Miller in Blue Ridge Conference action.

Veselinovic tallied 14 service points, including four aces, five kills and 16 assists as the Eagles remained unbeaten in conference play.

“I think the transition has been really nice,” said Veselinovic, who is in her first season with the Eagles. “All the girls are super welcoming and anytime we come into practice, we just want to get work done and we want to get good reps, so that when we step on the court that it really matters and really counts. Hopefully we can make a good name for Covenant, especially with the new girls coming in, we really want to set our standards high.”

Covenant (10-6, 3-0 BRC) won its first conference title last season and earned the program’s first state tournament berth. But after coming up short of its ultimate goal, Coach Bethany Davis’ team has been hungry to build off last year’s success.

The Eagles strengthened their nonconference slate with several VISAA Division I schools to help prepare them for the postseason stage.

In addition, Covenant added several newcomers to the lineup, including Kailey Curry and Veselinovic, which has helped strengthen the lineup and make it more versatile.

“This year we’ve got a great balance,” senior middle hitter Katie Lowe said. “Last year, we had a great team too, but this season with Maya and Kailey, a new power hitter and setter, it’s really changed the overall dynamic of our team and it’s going to make us more successful than last year.”

That firepower was on display early Tuesday, as Veselinovic posted six service points, including a pair of aces, and a kill, while Lowe chipped in a team-high four kills as Covenant took the first set 25-9.

The proficiency continued in the second set as the Covenant continued to dominate at the net. Cara Hamil, an all-state outside hitter last fall, tallied four kills, while Lowe and Veselinovic added three apiece to lead the Eagles to a 25-18 win and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

Miller (1-3, 1-3) didn’t back down and made things interesting in the fourth set. Brooklin Ingram and Alary Bell showed their ability at the net to offset Covenant’s top threats. Kalli Monahan had two kills in the third set, including a cross-court winner on set point to give the Mavericks a 25-22 set victory and extend the match to four sets.

Miller’s momentum carried over to the fourth set, where the Mavericks tied things up at 16-16 with hopes of drawing even with the defending conference champs.

That’s when London Constant took over.

The sophomore setter reeled off nine straight points, including a pair of aces to serve out the match. Hamil also was a force at the net with a pair of kills, including the game-winning spike to seal the win.

For Lowe and company, it was a great team effort.

“That was a big win,” she said. “Miller is one of our big cross-town rivals. The first set, we went in really strong and then we started struggling a little bit, more than we were expecting, but we pulled it together and we came out with the victory.”