Covenant volleyball team tops Miller to reach Blue Ridge Conference championship match

London Constant and Cara Hamil were key contributors as freshmen for the Covenant volleyball team last fall when the Eagles captured the program’s first Blue Ridge Conference championship.

The duo was back at it again Thursday night as they turned in outstanding performances to help the top-seeded Eagles defeat No.4 seed Miller 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 in the BRC Tournament semifinals.

Constant tallied 10 service points, three kills and a pair of aces, while Hamil racked up a game-high 16 kills, four aces and a block to help the Eagles earn a berth in Saturday’s conference championship match.

“We knew we had to come in strong, especially since Miller took a set off us the last time we played them,” Constant said, “so we just had to keep up our energy and make sure that we really pushed through and worked together as a team.”

Covenant (19-6) looked dominant early on thanks to the play of Hamil. The sophomore outside hitter opened the match with four kills to give the Eagles a 17-10 lead in the first set.

Anna Smith sparked a four-point rally for Miller (8-5) with a block before a sneaky dink from setter Maya Veselinovic regained the momentum for Covenant. Constant and Rylan Frazier each added kills as the Eagles closed out the first set with a 25-16 win.

Coach Bethany Davis’ squad carried the momentum over to the second set as they jumped out to a 9-3 lead. Veselinovic led the charge with three aces and Hamil added two kills to spark the early second-set run.

The Mavericks didn’t go away quietly. Caroline Bush tallied back-to-back blocks and Kalli Monahan added an ace to trim lead to 13-11. That would be as close as Miller would get. Hamil reeled off four points from the service line to give Covenant a 25-17 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

“We all had to make sure that we were all being consistent and encouraging each other, Constant said, “and I think that really helped.”

The third set was just as tight as both teams traded leads. Hamil hammered home a kill and Veselinovic added a service winner to give Covenant a 15-13 lead midway through the third set.

But Miller battled back. Presleigh Braxton found an open spot in the defense with a well-placed spike to trim the lead to 20-19.

That’s when the Eagles turned to their leaders to close out the match.

Constant drilled a shot down the line to give Covenant a 21-19 edge. Hamil, who struggled in the match against Miller earlier this season, put an exclamation point on the victory with three kills on the final four points of the match, including a blast on match point to seal the win.

“I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Hamil said. “With London as my opposite [hitter] and Maya as my setter, it’s just so amazing to play with all of these girls and they definitely picked me up. I couldn’t have done this without London. We needed her throughout this game.”

Braxton had four kills and four service points to lead Miller. Lily Pallante added four points and a block, while Smith chipped in three blocks.

Veselinovic had a big night, finishing with 10 service points, three aces, four kills and 22 assists. Katie Lowe finished with three kills and a block.

Covenant will return to action Saturday, when it hosts either New Covenant or Virginia Episcopal in the Blue Ridge Conference championship match at 5 p.m.

Hamil and her teammates are eager for the opportunity to win back-to-back conference tournament championships.

“We’re so excited,” she said. “We’ve been pushing this entire season. Our coach has been telling us that although we may be playing teams that are crushing us, or that we’re beating, she’s just pushing us to look forward to what’s going to happen ahead and we’re just so excited to play as a team.”