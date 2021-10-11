Covenant volleyball team tops Miller for 10th straight win

Every coach strives to have their team playing its best late in the season.
Covenant volleyball coach Bethany Davis has accomplished that feat and then some.
The Eagles racked up their 10th straight win Monday night with an impressive 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 road victory at Miller School.
Freshman hitter Cara Hamil had 17 service points, including five aces, and posted a game-high nine kills for Covenant (10-1, 6-0 Blue Ridge Conference).
“We’ve just really been clicking as a team and we’ve been working together and we come to practice every day to work and to get better,” Hamil said. “Everything we do, we do as a team, on and off the court. I’m just so excited to get to play with this team for four more years. Even through we’re so young, we’re so excited and ready to get better.”
Covenant, was was ranked No. 3 in last week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state volleyball poll, exuded its presence at the net early as it raced out to a 10-2 lead. Hamil had three kills and Annelise Seiler added six service points to put the Eagles in front.
Covenant was just as opportunistic from the service line, recording five aces en route to a 25-12 win.
Miller found its offensive rhythm at the net in the second set as five different players registered kills and Presleigh Braxton added an ace to give the Mavericks an 8-6 lead.
Covenant responded with a 13-point run off the serve of Hamil, including four aces, to take control of the set, 19-9. The Mavericks tried to respond as Maddie Kurtz had three kills to trim the lead to 23-14, but could get no closer.
Covenant's Katie Lowe added four kills during the second set to secure a 25-16 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Hamil said the Eagles' chemistry on the court is what makes them so effective.
“I feel like our passes are really good,” Hamil said. “We just work on that every single day in practice and our coach just makes us better. London [Constant's] sets are just amazing. She hustles to everything, even when our passes aren’t on, and she just helps us work as a team.”
Covenant's serving was brilliant again in the third set. The Eagles opened the set with five aces, including three from Constant, to take a 17-3 lead. Peyton Garber finished off the match in style with three aces to secure the win.
Lowe had seven kills in the win for Covenant. Seiler contributed 10 service points and four aces. Kerrigan Poindexter chipped in four kills at the net.
Kurtz registered five kills to lead Miller in the loss. Ainsley Knighton contributed eight service points, while Alary Bell chipped in four kills.
For Covenant, Hamil and her teammates don’t want this winning streak to end anytime soon.