Covenant volleyball team tops Miller for 10th straight win

Covenant responded with a 13-point run off the serve of Hamil, including four aces, to take control of the set, 19-9. The Mavericks tried to respond as Maddie Kurtz had three kills to trim the lead to 23-14, but could get no closer.

Covenant's Katie Lowe added four kills during the second set to secure a 25-16 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

Hamil said the Eagles' chemistry on the court is what makes them so effective.

“I feel like our passes are really good,” Hamil said. “We just work on that every single day in practice and our coach just makes us better. London [Constant's] sets are just amazing. She hustles to everything, even when our passes aren’t on, and she just helps us work as a team.”

Covenant's serving was brilliant again in the third set. The Eagles opened the set with five aces, including three from Constant, to take a 17-3 lead. Peyton Garber finished off the match in style with three aces to secure the win.

Lowe had seven kills in the win for Covenant. Seiler contributed 10 service points and four aces. Kerrigan Poindexter chipped in four kills at the net.

Kurtz registered five kills to lead Miller in the loss. Ainsley Knighton contributed eight service points, while Alary Bell chipped in four kills.