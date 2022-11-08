Covenant volleyball team tops Fredericksburg Christian to reach state semifinals

Back in August, the Covenant volleyball team had to work overtime to win a five-set thriller against Fredericksburg Christian School.

While the stakes were much higher in Tuesday's rematch, Coach Bethany Davis' Eagles were nothing short of sensational during their 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 victory over FCS in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state quarterfinals.

Senior Katie Lowe had a game-high 15 kills and sophomore Cara Hamil added 13 kills, three aces and a pair of blocks to lead Covenant (22-6) to a berth in the state semifinals.

“We knew that they were going to come out to fight,” Hamil said. “We knew they were ready to give it their all on the court, so we just knew that we needed to want it more than them. That [drive] just helped us go out and be ready to fight.”

Davis said the team had learned a lot about itself since the first matchup with Fredericksburg Christian in the first week of the season. In that matchup, Covenant dropped the first two sets, but rallied to win the next three to secure the nonconference win.

The rematch was close throughout, especially in the first set as both teams traded leads.

Madison Kamphius had three kills and Layna Thomas added four service points as Fredericksburg Christian (16-13) jumped out to a 14-10 lead.

After a couple of net violations and a service error early in the set, Covenant finally found its legs.

Kailey Curry’s block tied the set at 17-17. Playing in her final home match, Lowe helped close out the first set with a dominating performance. The senior had seven kills in the opening set, including four straight to end the set and give the Eagles a 25-23 win and a 1-0 lead in the match.

“I saw the holes in the court and just where I could place the ball,” Lowe said. “Honestly, it’s the people behind me, the serve-receive. Defense is the heart of this team and without them, I couldn’t do it. Obviously, the connection with the setters allows me to play a small part and do my part.”

Covenant seized the momentum from the late charge and carried it over into the second set. Setter Maya Veselinovic had two kills and a block as the Eagles built a 13-10 lead.

Fredericksburg Christian didn’t go away quietly as Chloe Borisuk reeled off five straight points from the service line to trim the lead to 21-20.

That’s when Lowe again stepped up to close out the set. The senior hammered home a pair of spikes, including one on a short ball to close out the second set 25-23 and give Covenant a 2-0 lead in the match.

With their backs against the wall, Fredericksburg Christian went back to work in the third as they eyed an opportunity to extend the match. Kamphius ripped off four kills to give the visiting Eagles a 13-10 lead.

Hamil led the comeback with three kills and three aces to give Covenant its first led of the set, 21-20. Curry added another kill and Lowe chipped in an off-hand spike that found a hole to earn a match-point opportunity for the home-standing Eagles.

After a side out, Hamil, the Blue Ridge Conference player of the year, put an exclamation point on the win when she drilled a shot home to clinch the set and the match.

London Constant had seven service points, three kills and 10 digs for Covenant. Veselinovic chipped in three kills, two aces and a pair of blocks and finished with 22 assists.

Kamphius had 11 kills to lead Fredericksburg Christian. Brianna DeArmas finished with six kills and a block.

Covenant advances to Thursday’s VISAA Division II state semifinals, where it will face No. 2 seed Virginia Academy. The Eagles lost to Seton in last year’s state semifinals and are eager to have another shot of playing for high school volleyball’s ultimate prize.

“Last year, we were super excited to go to the semifinals, but this year’s we are just prepared for it, even more than we were last year,” Hamil said. “We played some really tough teams and at the beginning of our season and kind of throughout our season and so we’re prepared to go and fight and give it our all.”