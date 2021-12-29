Covenant routs Harrisonburg to reach Holiday Classic championship game

In the second quarter, Delaney Poindexter and Hargrove each knocked down triples to give Covenant a 21-11 lead with 4:34 left in the half. Later in the second quarter, CeCe Corbey came off the bench to score five points, including a big 3-pointer from the corner, to give the Eagles a commanding 26-15 lead at intermission.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter as Hargrove caught fire from the floor. The freshman scored eight points, including a pair of corner treys during a 19-2 run that gave Covenant a 45-17 advantage with 4:54 left in the third quarter. Margaret Ann Graves added another 3-pointer later in the quarter as the lead grew to 51-19 heading to the fourth.

“I think we moved the ball a little faster there in the second half,” Hargrove said. “In the first half, we were a little slow with it and we weren’t really looking for our shots. I think we had some really good shots in the second half and helped us get the win.”

Harrisonburg tried to make a game of it in the fourth. Jaylnette Vega-Garcia and Maya Ward hit 3-pointers in the first 90 seconds to cut the deficit to 53-27, but the comeback attempt was short-lived as Covenant hit several shots down the stretch to post a comfortable win.