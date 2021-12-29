Covenant routs Harrisonburg to reach Holiday Classic championship game

The classic children’s book "The Little Engine That Could" has taught young people the importance of perseverance for generations.
The folktale includes a few lessons that the Covenant girls basketball team has put into practice this season as it continues to pile up victories despite its youth and lack of overall team size.
The Eagles added another chapter to their growing story Wednesday with a 60-28 victory over Harrisonburg in the semifinals of The Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Western Albemarle High School.
Makayla Hargrove scored a game-high 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Covenant extended its unbeaten streak to eight straight games.
The Eagles (8-0) showed some early game jitters as they missed their first four shots from the field, but Coach Caroline Wilke’s team didn’t panic, relying on its defense to find its rhythm.
“At the start of the game, when we saw how tall they were, we were a little nervous,” Hargrove said. “[Coach] Wilke told us to drive [to the basket], kick, shoot, or whatever and that’s what we did."
The Eagles forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone, leading to easy baskets on the other end. Kerrigan Poindexter scored four points during an 8-2 run to close the quarter that gave Covenant a 14-7 lead.
In the second quarter, Delaney Poindexter and Hargrove each knocked down triples to give Covenant a 21-11 lead with 4:34 left in the half. Later in the second quarter, CeCe Corbey came off the bench to score five points, including a big 3-pointer from the corner, to give the Eagles a commanding 26-15 lead at intermission.
The onslaught continued in the third quarter as Hargrove caught fire from the floor. The freshman scored eight points, including a pair of corner treys during a 19-2 run that gave Covenant a 45-17 advantage with 4:54 left in the third quarter. Margaret Ann Graves added another 3-pointer later in the quarter as the lead grew to 51-19 heading to the fourth.
“I think we moved the ball a little faster there in the second half,” Hargrove said. “In the first half, we were a little slow with it and we weren’t really looking for our shots. I think we had some really good shots in the second half and helped us get the win.”
Harrisonburg tried to make a game of it in the fourth. Jaylnette Vega-Garcia and Maya Ward hit 3-pointers in the first 90 seconds to cut the deficit to 53-27, but the comeback attempt was short-lived as Covenant hit several shots down the stretch to post a comfortable win.
Corbey had nine points off the bench and Delaney Poindexter added nine more to pace a balanced Eagles attack. Graves tallied eight points and Katy Varaska finished with seven points inside.
Vega-Garcia had 13 points to lead Harrisonburg. Mariah Cain and Maribel Tirado finished with four points apiece.
Covenant advances to Thursday’s tournament championship game where they will face defending VHSL Class 4 state champion Louisa County, another team that will tower above them.
Hargrove said her team will be unfazed.
“It’s really exciting,” Hargrove said. “I’m ready to play and it’s going to be a good challenge for our team.”