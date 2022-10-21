Covenant rolls past Rappahannock County to remain unbeaten

The Covenant football team struck quickly Friday with a 19-yard touchdown connection between junior quarterback Mark Wamhoff and senior tight end Chase Campbell.

From the opening whistle, the Eagles never let up, scoring 52 unanswered points in the first half with the help of tremendous special teams and defensive play en route to a 61-6 victory over Rappahannock County on Senior Day.

Covenant (8-0) tallied five takeaways and a blocked punt in the game.

The strong defensive effort was anchored by sophomore Ryan Steeper, who had a strong showing in his first-ever start at cornerback for the Eagles, finishing with two interceptions — including one that he took back for a pick-six — as well as one tackle for loss. Steeper amassed those gaudy stats while playing the entire game with a cast on his left arm, but he didn’t let that stop him from making big plays for his team.

While Steeper shined on defense, Wamhoff led the way for the Covenant offense with an outstanding performance under center. The junior completed 19-of-23 passes for 251 yards, six touchdowns and three two-point conversions.

Wamhoff, who attended the prestigious Manning Passing Academy this summer, had the pocket presence of a veteran NFL quarterback, ducking through tackles and spinning past defenders to find the open man down field. On one play, he made two defenders miss before finding his favorite target, Zach Pirtle, who secured the ball with a toe-tap catch on the sideline.

The catch was part of a memorable day for Pirtle, who was one of several Covenant seniors who were honored on Senior Day on a picturesque afternoon with weather that screamed fall football. The leaves set against the pinkish sky were almost as vibrant as the Eagles' offense.

The seniors that were honored Friday during halftime included Stephen Burton, Pirtle, Campbell, Ayden Wyant and Mason Lunn.

Campbell made his Senior Day one to remember, finishing with four receptions for 42 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. His longest catch of the night went for 18 yards, and he scored every time he touched the ball on offense.

Campbell also made his presence known on the defensive side of the ball, tallying three solo tackles, two assisted tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.

Campbell wasn’t the only senior to have a memorable performance.

Burton had four receptions for 74 yards and a forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown. Pirtle had seven catches for 101 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Wyant tallied nine tackles, with one of them being for a loss, and Lunn was a brick wall on the offensive line all afternoon.

Sophomore running back Johnathan Newton also had a big game, rushing seven times for 137 yards and touchdown. His touchdown came on a season-long 87-yard scoring run.

While Covenant's offense was humming, Rappahannock County couldn’t seem to find its legs. The Panthers' only score came as time expired in the first half on a drive that saw two big rushing plays.

Other than that half-ending drive, Friday's game was all Eagles.

“We really focus on execution, all the time," Covenant coach Chad Ciesil said. "So our game plan is to give perfect effort and execute as well as we can on every play. We are looking at how we can improve every play and do better and come out with a lot of fire and a lot of energy and we did that today.”