Covenant pulls away from Western Albemarle to remain unbeaten

The Covenant girls basketball team’s roster is made up primarily of underclassmen, including several eighth-graders, but the Eagles have shown the poise and confidence of a veteran team during their unbeaten start this season.
That poise was on full display Tuesday as Covenant withstood a third-quarter rally from Western Albemarle to earn a 39-28 win over the Warriors in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Charlottesville High School.
“They are very well disciplined,” Covenant coach Caroline Wilke said of her team, which improved to 7-0 with the win. “I can’t really take credit for that, it’s been their coaches in the past, like PeeWee Morris and Shannon Poindexter and all of their AAU experience. I think it speaks volumes about the amount of time and effort they have put into perfecting their games. They have been in tough situations with their AAU teams and at the middle school level, and I think that all speaks to their discipline and they way they compose themselves when the going gets tough.”
The going got tough for the Eagles late in the third quarter on Tuesday. After trailing 15-9 at halftime, Western Albemarle outscored Covenant 12-6 over the first seven minutes of the second half and tied the game at 21-21 on a Kathryn Voelmle basket with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles didn’t let the Warriors keep the momentum for long.
Covenant answered with a 6-0 run in the final minute of the third quarter, including a buzzer-beating bucket from Makayla Hargrove, to take a 27-21 lead into the fourth.
“Basically at that timeout, I just said, ‘You know what, this is where we have got to dig deep. This is what we practice for, these types of quarters where it’s a tied ball game,’” Wilke said. “I really wanted them to focus more on attacking, because there were some pockets in the middle that were open where they could attack off the dribble. As soon as we started penetrating more, we got more looks, we got more fouls and their defense starting collapsing, so we could kick it out for open shots.”
The Eagles continued to attack at the start of the fourth quarter, scoring the first seven points of the stanza to take a 34-21 lead.
When all was said and done, Covenant had answered Western Albemarle's game-tying basket with a 13-0 run over a four-minute stretch that spanned between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth.
“We fought really hard to get the game tied and Covenant responded with a couple of good plays,” Western Albemarle coach Kris Wright said. “We seemed to get deflated for a moment when they took the lead back and, unfortunately, let it snowball a little on us, including a key play to end the third quarter. That’s something this young team is still learning, how to be resilient in tough moments, because basketball goes back and forth a lot.”
The double-digit cushion was more than enough for Covenant, which used a combination of full-court pressure and trapping half-court defensive sets to create turnovers and limit Western to single-digit points in three of the game’s four quarters.
“Our M.O. coming into the game was pressure and traps, especially in the corners since we have those extra sideline defenders helping us out,” said Wilke, whose team earned a 22-20 victory over Western in their first meeting last week. “We knew they were a little weak on the ball-handling side of things, so we wanted to make sure that we came out with a lot of hustle and intensity with that press, because that really worked for us the last game.”
The Poindexter sisters lead the way for Covenant offensively. Eighth-grader Kerrigan Poindexter finished with a game-high 13 points, while freshman Delaney Poindexter added 10 points. Hargrove chipped in eight points in the win for Covenant.
Sophomore Elana Romesburg led Western Albemarle with 10 points, including a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers that helped the Warriors tie the game. Voelmle and Kayleigh Long each added six points for Western.
The Eagles advance to Wednesday’s semifinals, where they will face Harrisonburg at 2:30 p.m. at Western Albemarle High School. Western will face Monticello in the consolation round at 11 a.m.
Wilke is confident that the chance for her young team to play in a tournament setting against public school teams will provide valuable experience that the Eagles can use when they face conference opponents and get to the postseason.
“I was super excited to find out we were asked to be in this [tournament] because the more competition we get, especially from public schools, the more that I feel that we are going to get our name out there and we are going to get those quality games that we really desire,” Wilke said. “This is a young team, so down the road, I want them to be used to playing against these higher-caliber teams so that we are not surprised in the future by things are thrown at us, because we have the experience of playing these kind of teams.”