Covenant pulls away from Western Albemarle to remain unbeaten

The Eagles didn’t let the Warriors keep the momentum for long.

Covenant answered with a 6-0 run in the final minute of the third quarter, including a buzzer-beating bucket from Makayla Hargrove, to take a 27-21 lead into the fourth.

“Basically at that timeout, I just said, ‘You know what, this is where we have got to dig deep. This is what we practice for, these types of quarters where it’s a tied ball game,’” Wilke said. “I really wanted them to focus more on attacking, because there were some pockets in the middle that were open where they could attack off the dribble. As soon as we started penetrating more, we got more looks, we got more fouls and their defense starting collapsing, so we could kick it out for open shots.”

The Eagles continued to attack at the start of the fourth quarter, scoring the first seven points of the stanza to take a 34-21 lead.

When all was said and done, Covenant had answered Western Albemarle's game-tying basket with a 13-0 run over a four-minute stretch that spanned between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth.