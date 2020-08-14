Covenant, Miller cancel fall sports due to COVID-19

This summer, Sieminski said he reached out to Covenant soccer coach Bryan Verbrugge to try and learn more about the status of the season. Although information was limited, Verbrugge did his best to support his player.

“I actually emailed Coach V dozens of times this summer about soccer," Sieminski said. "I was really anxious to play, but coach was just as much in the dark as we were. You got to feel for a coach who has to plan for a season he doesn’t even know he will have. The guys were all very attentive, so when their decision came out, we knew about it right away. After that, coach just sent an email saying he was sorry about our senior season, but he was hopeful for something in the spring and until then, we should work hard this fall to get into shape.”

Bennett and Braxton said the reaction was similar among their student-athletes.

“Our athletes obviously want to play and compete and they are ready to get started, so there is a level of frustration and sadness that they cannot do that currently,” Bennett said. “Overall, however, the athletes have been positive about the situation. Right now, they are focused on being prepared academically and are excited to be back into our community on a daily basis.”