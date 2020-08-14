Covenant, Miller cancel fall sports due to COVID-19

For the past four years, Daniel Sieminski has reached the VISAA state tournament with the Covenant boys soccer team and won a state championship with the Eagles last fall.
The senior midfielder will not get that chance this fall.
Covenant, as well as The Miller School, announced this week that they are cancelling fall sports.
“It was not an easy decision for our administration, but we believe it was the best decision,” Miller School athletic director James Braxton said. “Coaches and student-athletes of course were disappointed, but understand that the decision was made with the best interest of our community.”
Last month, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced that it would not sanction state championship events this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but would allow schools and conferences to make the final call on regular season games as long as state health guidelines were met.
The Blue Ridge Conference and the Virginia Independent Conference met with member schools this week and determined that it was best not to hold fall competitions.
Instead, Covenant athletic director Jason Bennett said the Eagles will hold workouts and skill sessions this fall for athletes, starting in September. He said these sessions will follow state health guidelines. Private school athletic directors are expected to convene next month to discuss winter sports options.
“There is no doubt that athletics play a large role in the development of our students,” Bennett said. “Our coaches will be working with them to make sure they continue to develop as much as they can under the current guidelines.”
Sieminski wasn’t surprised by the decision.
“I think all of us saw it coming, with [2020] spring sports cancelled and the [COVID-19] cases only increasing, the only safe thing to do was cancel fall sports as well,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, we are all pretty disappointed with how things have played out, but it was expected. The team is sad, but we will use that energy to practice hard, 10 feet apart, two days a week this fall in hopes that we can have some sort of season this spring.”
Covenant is set to start school Monday with in-person instruction. Miller will start the school year virtually. Both schools are hopeful that they can have athletes return to competition safely in the near future.
“Getting our student-athletes back on the playing field and court is very important to us," Braxton said, "however, the health and safety of our entire school community remains our No. 1 concern.”
This summer, Sieminski said he reached out to Covenant soccer coach Bryan Verbrugge to try and learn more about the status of the season. Although information was limited, Verbrugge did his best to support his player.
“I actually emailed Coach V dozens of times this summer about soccer," Sieminski said. "I was really anxious to play, but coach was just as much in the dark as we were. You got to feel for a coach who has to plan for a season he doesn’t even know he will have. The guys were all very attentive, so when their decision came out, we knew about it right away. After that, coach just sent an email saying he was sorry about our senior season, but he was hopeful for something in the spring and until then, we should work hard this fall to get into shape.”
Bennett and Braxton said the reaction was similar among their student-athletes.
“Our athletes obviously want to play and compete and they are ready to get started, so there is a level of frustration and sadness that they cannot do that currently,” Bennett said. “Overall, however, the athletes have been positive about the situation. Right now, they are focused on being prepared academically and are excited to be back into our community on a daily basis.”
The loss of the fall season was especially tough for Sieminski and his Covenant soccer teammates. The Eagles captured the state championship last fall at City Stadium in Richmond and were excited for an opportunity to defend that title this fall.
“Not getting to compete in the state tournament is probably the hardest blow for us,” he said. “I’ve been to City Stadium every year since I’ve been on varsity and the memories made there are some of the most special ones that I have. There’s something about the nerves, the crowd and the lights that gives you a life-changing experience. For just one second, you feel like a pro, ready to take on the best in the world, regardless of their ranking.
"I’m a pretty competitive guy, but at the end of the day, it’s not about defending our title, it’s about the memories we are losing as a team by not going to states. Those are what I’m going to miss the most.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!