Covenant goalie Katy Varaksa commits to Liberty women's lacrosse program

In middle school, Katy Varaksa was encouraged to explore lacrosse as a sport.

“I had never even heard about the sport of lacrosse until the sixth grade, when a friend of my parents, Shannon Poindexter, suggested that I try being a lacrosse goalie after playing basketball with her kids,” Varaksa said.

In just a few short years, that exploration has blossomed into a passion for the game as well as an opportunity to play at the next level. Varaksa has verbally committed to play lacrosse at Liberty University.

“If [Poindexter] hadn’t seen something in me then, I don’t think I would be here,” Varaksa said. “I owe a lot to her, but also to my high school and travel coaches, as well as my family. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. For that, I am truly blessed to have such wonderful people in my life.”

Varaksa had a breakout season between the pipes last spring for the Covenant girls lacrosse team during its run to the VISAA Division II state championship.

The netminder tallied 114 saves as she led her team to a Blue Ridge Conference title and state title. She also scooped up 48 ground balls and forced 16 turnovers in 19 games to take home first-team all-state and all-conference honors.

That performance help boost Varaksa's stock in recruiting circles. She participated in a number of college showcase tournaments throughout the summer and made sure to learn about what every school had to offer.

For Varaksa, there was one school that stood out among the rest.

“From the first camp I went to, Liberty had always stood out to me,” she said. “A lot of other college lacrosse camps I went to felt the same, but every time I went to Liberty, I had a blast.”

On one of her visits to Liberty, Varaksa got to experience what a day in the life of a college athlete could be like.

“I got the opportunity to shadow another player. I attended a practice, went to all of her classes and got to know the lifestyle of a lacrosse player,” Varaksa said. “The whole experience was amazing. That’s when I realized that no other school compared to it for me.”

She forged an immediate connection with Liberty Coach Kelly Nangle and her staff and liked her vision for the future of the program.

“Liberty’s program is growing more and more each year,” Varaksa said. “I absolutely love how determined and passionate the players and coaches are about the sport of lacrosse. You can really tell that the lacrosse program is more than just a team, it’s a family.”

The junior also has the athleticism and competitive demeanor to thrive in the Flames’ system.

“The coaches really like how I work under pressure,” Varaksa said. “It comes with being a second-half goalie. My aggressiveness, inside and outside of the cage, and my fast hands.”

Last spring, Varaksa thrived as the quarterback of the Eagles' defense, constantly communicating with her teammates to put them all in the right spot. When things did break down, she remained calm and relied on her positioning and reflexes to get the job done.

“As a goalie, I’ve learned to expect the unexpected, so I’m used to being ready for anything,” Varaksa said. “I don’t really know what the next few years have in store for me, but I have faith that God has a plan.”

Varaksa had interest from a variety of schools throughout the recruiting process, but none of them checked off all the boxes like Liberty.

“A lot of schools I talked to were very nice, but never stuck with me,” Varaksa said. “Every call or interaction felt the same. With Coach Nangle and Coach Nina [Dunay], however, it felt so natural, but different, at the same time. I enjoyed our conversations because I liked talking to them. They even suggested coming to one of my field hockey games in the fall. They took a personal interest in me. That’s what ultimately separated Liberty from the others.”

Academically, Varaksa plans to major in biology. On the field, she has high aspirations too.

“I definitely want to be ready for the next level,” she said. “I want to have confidence in my abilities, be in good shape and have healthy habits. I don’t expect to start, but I’m making it a goal to be my best self at the start of my freshman year.”

Varaksa is excited to have her college decision behind her.

“It’s definitely nice to know where you’re going,” she said. “College camps, showcases, tournaments, even school, they can all be pretty stressful when you don’t know where you want to go. Now that I’ve made my decision, I’m really excited about what the future holds for me at Liberty.”