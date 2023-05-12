Kylie Hargrove and Kate Wolf were originally supposed to spend Friday afternoon with the rest of their classmates in Williamsburg as part of The Covenant School’s annual eighth-grade trip.

But instead of camping at Yorktown Beach or riding the Loch Ness Monster, they were scoring goals for the Eagles' girls soccer team during its 3-1 victory over North Cross in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Tournament championship match at Hickory Field.

“It was definitely worth it, being here with my team,” Hargrove said. “Just getting the win and working hard, I’m glad we got the win.”

Hargrove and Wolf scored in the first 12 minutes of the game to help Covenant (15-0) remain unbeaten and extend its winning streak to 15 straight games.

“It was definitely worth it to get this win,” Wolf said. “I’m glad we made that decision.”

Despite the game being delayed 20 minutes by a quick storm, Coach Bryan Verbrugge’s squad got off to a fast start, scoring five minutes into the match.

On the opening goal, Hargrove stole the ball from a North Cross defender just outside the box and ripped a shot into the far-left corner to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 36:45 left in the first half.

Seven minutes later, Covenant, which is ranked No. 1 in this week’s VISAA state poll, took advantage of another scoring chance with a great finish inside the penalty area. On the play, Wolf intercepted a pass near midfield and used her speed to get behind the North Cross defense.

The eighth grader took a couple of touches and drilled a shot on goal that North Cross goalkeeper Teea Hash made a great initial save on, but the momentum of the ball carried it over the goal line for a score and a 2-0 lead.

“I saw the defense was even with me, so I just had to run through it,” Wolf said. “I put my body towards it and I put it in the corner.”

The Eagles wrapped up the first half with another goal a few moments later after Wolf was tripped up inside the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick. Makayla Hargrove stepped to the spot and calmly drilled a shot inside the left post to give Covenant a 3-0 lead.

North Cross (15-3-1), ranked No. 4 in the state poll, didn’t go away quietly and made a push to start the second half. Kylie Schaefer gained possession inside the box and drilled a shot on goal. Covenant goalkeeper Addi Taylor made a great diving save, but Rocoio Criado Lopez pounced on the rebound attempt and tucked a shot inside the far post to trim the lead to 3-1 with 33:34 left in the game.

Eight minutes later, the Raiders generated another blue-ribbon shot when Lopez tried to chip one inside the near post, but Taylor was there to punch the ball away and preserve the two-goal lead.

With 21 minutes left, Natalie Jensen beat the Covenant goalkeeper to the ball and had an open look at the net, but Covenant senior defender Moriah McCaskill stayed with the play and cleared the ball off the line to prevent a goal.

“They were sprinting back and my other defenders were trying to cover,” McCaskill said. “She had this shot where she hit the ball and it was about to go in, but my only thought was to clear that ball out, so I ran behind the keeper and kicked it right before the ball went over the goal line. I’m happy I could save that for the team."

Both teams will advance to next week’s VISAA Division II state tournament. The Eagles will get a first-round bye and host a quarterfinal contest Wednesday in Charlottesville.

Covenant reached the state championship game two years ago and five players return from that squad, including Sinclaire Hart. The junior midfielder believes that experience should serve them well heading into next week.

“I’ve been playing since the eighth grade and ninth grade year we almost got the win,” Hart said. “We have a lot of great, strong, youth players that can carry us through and we can totally get it this year.”