Following an impressive victory over reigning state champion Highland earlier this week, it would’ve been easy for the Covenant girls soccer team to enter Thursday’s showdown with St. Anne’s-Belfield a little complacent.

Coach Bryan Verbrugge’s Eagles were anything but, scoring two goals in the first half before adding three more in the final 40 minutes to secure a 5-1 win over the Saints.

Four different players scored goals as Covenant extended its winning streak to nine in a row with two regular season games left.

“In the beginning of the week, we knew that Highland was going to be really competitive, and we just fought hard, scored some goals,” Covenant’s Makayla Hargrove said. “We brought that intensity to this game. I think they played really well and I think we played really well.”

It only took Covenant (9-0) five minutes to get the breakthrough goal thanks to a great buildup through the midfield. Elle Higginbotham tried to deliver a cross to Hargrove inside the penalty area, but the ball deflected off the chest of a STAB defender and into the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 35:40 left in the first half.

Covenant nearly doubled its lead later in the first half thanks to a great individual effort from Adair Blurton, who stepped in front of a pass and ripped a left-footed shot on goal. The ball caromed off the crossbar and bounced straight down, but it did not totally cross the goal line, so the Eagles remained in front by one.

STAB goalkeeper Zara Craig came up big for her team in the 30th minutes with a sensational point-blank stop on a Blurton shot. Sinclaire Hart delivered a beautiful through ball from midfield that sprung Blurton for a one-on-one chance with the keeper, but Craig quickly came off her line and made a great diving stop to keep her team in the game.

The Eagles’ offensive persistence was rewarded just before halftime when Higginbotham found some space on the right wing and ripped a shot inside the post for a 2-0 lead.

“It was really important for us to get off to a good early start so we could continue the game with our head held high,” Higginbotham said. “That goal really helped us and I’m glad that I got a chance to score.”

STAB (2-8-2) regained some momentum just before halftime when Kymora Johnson scored off a scramble in front in the final two minutes to pull the Saints within one with 40 minutes left. The goal was just the third conceded by the Eagles all season.

Higginbotham continued to make her presence felt in the second half as she helped Covenant add to its lead. The eighth grader tried to dribble around multiple defenders before the ball deflected to teammate Kylie Hargrove, who ripped a shot that went off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net for a 3-1 Eagles lead in the 45th minute.

Fifteen minutes later, Makayla Hargrove scored on a blast from distance to make it 4-1. Katie Steeper then capped off the scoring for Covenant in the final two minutes off a nice cross from Joelle Bessett.

Despite the loss, Craig turned in another stellar performance in goal. The Saints goalkeeper finished the game with 15 saves, many of the highlight reel variety.

For Covenant, scoring five goals in back-to-back games is a great formula for success heading into postseason play.

“I think our halftime talk really helped us out here,” Makayla Hargrove said. “We just stayed tight on their two midfield players and kept the intensity from the first half to the second half and made it ten times better and we’re excited to play again.”