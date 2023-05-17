One sign of a championship-caliber team is its ability to battle through adversity.

The Covenant girls soccer team passed that test in spades Wednesday afternoon during a 3-1 victory over Eastern Mennonite in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state quarterfinals.

Prior to the game, starting midfielder Adair Blurton went down with an injury in pregame warmups, forcing the Eagles to adjust their lineup on the fly. Then an Eastern Mennonite goal midway through the first half tied the game at 1-1, marking the first time this season that Covenant failed to lead at intermission.

But Coach Bryan Verbrugge’s squad rallied around each other at the break and scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to keep their undefeated season intact.

After dominating the possession and scoring chances for most of the first 10 minutes, Covenant (16-0) was finally rewarded on a set piece. Makayla Hargrove found Sinclaire Hart alone near the penalty spot, but her header attempt deflected off an Eastern Mennonite defender. Kate Wolf pounced on the loose ball and drilled a left-footed shot inside the right post to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 27:38 left in the first half.

“We’ve been working on our corner kicks at practice,” Wolf said. “Makayla had a great ball into Sinclaire and I was just glad I could finish it.”

Eastern Mennonite didn’t back down and capitalized on its second scoring chance of the game. Martha Wyse won a 50-50 battle with a Covenant defender and made a run to the left post. Covenant goalkeeper Addi Taylor came out to challenge her, but Wyse tucked a shot inside the far post to tie the game at 1-1 with 18:33 left in the first half.

Covenant quickly went to work in the second half, scoring a goal in the first minute. Kamdyn Hargrove crossed a ball into the penalty area that went off the Eastern Mennonite keeper’s hands and took a fortuitous bounce and inside the left post to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 39:02 left in the game.

“Just bringing up the energy [of the team] when I scored, it brought everyone together,” Hargrove said. “We realized that if we wanted to go to the next game, we needed to score.”

The Covenant offense struck again nearly 10 minutes later when Makayla Hargrove ripped a shot into the goal to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead with 30:22 left.

The Eagles’ defense did the rest, keeping the Flames off the scoresheet in the second half to secure a berth in Friday’s state semifinals in Richmond.

Covenant will face either No. 4 seed North Cross or No. 5 seed Highland in Friday’s state semifinal game at Ukrop Park. Game time is slated for 4 p.m. The Eagles are excited for a chance to continue their season.

“I kind of used this state tournament as a motivator, knowing that I came here in the eighth grade and made it to the state championship and didn’t win it,” Makayla Hargrove said. “Now I know that I want to make it with this team. Having that goal has motivated us to keep playing hard and stopping them from scoring and I think it was a really big win for us.”