Covenant girls soccer team rolls past Hampton Roads Academy to reach state semifinals

The Covenant School girls soccer team has been an offensive dynamo this season, averaging more than four goals per game.
Coach Bryan Verbrugge’s team hit that total in the first half Wednesday afternoon during an impressive 7-0 victory over No. 10 seed Hampton Roads Academy in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state quarterfinals.
Isabella Conklin finished with four goals as the Eagles earned a return trip to Friday’s state semifinals at Glover Park in Glen Allen. Conklin's stellar performance came two years after she missed the 2019 state tournament because of a torn ACL.
“I didn’t really think about it too much, I just wanted to have fun,” Conklin said. “We were on a high from winning [the] conference [title] — that was a big game for us — and we just carried that over and we improved. It was about the team. I didn’t think about me at all.”
Conklin wasted little time leaving her mark on Wednesday's game, scoring less than two minutes in. Abi Shim gained possession near the top of the box and slipped a pass to Conklin on the right wing. The senior striker took the pass and ripped a shot inside the far post for a 1-0 lead with 38:25 left in the first half.
Nearly a minute later, Covenant (7-2) added to its lead when eighth-grader Makayla Hargrove scored off a Hampton Roads turnover deep in its own end to stretch the advantage to 2-0 with 37:21 left until halftime.
Conklin said the quick goals helped calm the Eagles' nerves early on.
“That gave us a huge confidence boost,” Conklin said. “We were really excited and it gave us really high energy and we were able to carry it through the game.”
With 17:25 left in the first half, Conklin was fouled in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick opportunity for the Eagles. The University of Lynchburg signee buried the chance for a 3-0 lead.
Covenant added to its lead again a few minutes later when Stella Maton got on the scoresheet. A former striker, Maton has played in the midfield this season to provide depth throughout the lineup. The senior showed Wednesday that she can still make things happen in the final third with a goal with 14:33 left in the first half that gave her team a 4-0 advantage.
“It felt really good to kind of be back into that scoring mindset and be able to help my team that way,” Maton said.
The second half was more of the same as Covenant registered a trio of goals to put the game out of reach.
Hargrove scored two minutes into the second half to complete the brace and give the Eagles a 5-0 lead.
Conklin completed her hat trick with 27:44 left to give her 20 goals on the season. The senior added another tally on a great finish with 14 minutes left to cap the scoring.
Covenant, the No. 2 seed will play No. 6 seed Eastern Mennonite in Friday’s state semifinals at 4 p.m.
Maton and her teammates are ecstatic to have another chance to play.
“It feels great to be able to make it back that far,” Matson said. “We were a little bit unsure after losing our season last year, what we were going to have to work with this year. I’m just really excited that right off the bat we’re back to right where we were. I don’t think we’ve played the team that we’re going to play on Friday before, so it’s going to be an entirely new experience. All we can do is come back out at practice tomorrow and work hard and prep for Friday and hopefully make it to Saturday.”