Covenant girls soccer team falls to Highland in state championship game

After the early goal, Covenant (8-2) settled down and generated a few scoring chances of its own. With 25 minutes left, Isabella Conklin got behind the Highland defense on the left wing and ripped a shot off goal that caromed just off the far post.

With 12 minutes left, Highland extended its lead thanks to a great run from Simmons. The senior midfielder won the ball in the midfield with a great tackle that resulted in a 2-on-1 opportunity. She carried the ball inside the six-yard box on the left wing and crossed a pass to Amanda Dale on the far post for a tap-in goal and 2-0 halftime lead.

The second half was more of the same as Highland continued to win the battles in the final third. Simmons got on the scoresheet with a blast from inside the box in the 45th minute to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Covenant tried to counter five minutes later when Sinclaire Hart delivered a beautiful through ball into space to spring Conklin for a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper. Kaelyn Lunglhofer came off her line to challenge and the Covenant striker had a touch past the keeper but was unable to get another foot on the ball as it rolled just wide of the post.

Ten minutes later, Soleil Harris deflected a corner kick from Simmons off her shoulder and into the goal to stretch the lead to 4-0.