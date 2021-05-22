Covenant girls soccer team falls to Highland in state championship game

GLEN ALLEN – The Covenant girls soccer team’s magical season came to a disappointing conclusion Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to Highland in the VISAA Division II state championship game.
Olivia Simmons, a Purdue University signee, scored a goal and assisted on two others, to lead the Hawks to the victory over the Eagles at Glover Park.
This wasn’t the first matchup between the two programs this season. Highland (14-3-1) prevailed 6-0 in the teams' first meeting of the season, spearheaded by the dominance of Simmons in the midfield.
Covenant coach Bryan Verbrugge thought that his team did a better job of containing Simmons on Saturday, but credited the Hawks for taking advantage of their opportunities.
“We played better than we did against them in the regular season,” Verbrugge said. “I was pleased with the couple of chances that we created early that slipped just wide and I thought if those would’ve gone in, I thought it would’ve been a 2-1 or 3-2 game.”
The Hawks seized momentum early into the contest with a goal off a defensive breakdown two minutes into the game.
Lainey Mulkerin won a 50-50 ball with a Covenant defender and took the ball to goal. Eagles goalkeeper Teagen Murrie came out to challenge, but Mulkerin flicked the ball over her outstretched arms for a 1-0 lead.
After the early goal, Covenant (8-2) settled down and generated a few scoring chances of its own. With 25 minutes left, Isabella Conklin got behind the Highland defense on the left wing and ripped a shot off goal that caromed just off the far post.
With 12 minutes left, Highland extended its lead thanks to a great run from Simmons. The senior midfielder won the ball in the midfield with a great tackle that resulted in a 2-on-1 opportunity. She carried the ball inside the six-yard box on the left wing and crossed a pass to Amanda Dale on the far post for a tap-in goal and 2-0 halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same as Highland continued to win the battles in the final third. Simmons got on the scoresheet with a blast from inside the box in the 45th minute to stretch the lead to 3-0.
Covenant tried to counter five minutes later when Sinclaire Hart delivered a beautiful through ball into space to spring Conklin for a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper. Kaelyn Lunglhofer came off her line to challenge and the Covenant striker had a touch past the keeper but was unable to get another foot on the ball as it rolled just wide of the post.
Ten minutes later, Soleil Harris deflected a corner kick from Simmons off her shoulder and into the goal to stretch the lead to 4-0.
Covenant continued to fight and was rewarded with a goal in the final 20 minutes. Conklin dribbled around four Highland defenders and ripped a shot far post for her 21st goal of the season.
While the Eagles came up a little short on the scoreboard, Verbrugge said his players were winners for how they played and progressed this season.
“I really like how this group really bought into Covenant soccer,” he said. “They all worked so hard and believed in what we’re doing. The future is bright for this program and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”