RICHMOND — There are plenty of words to describe the Covenant girls soccer team's season to date.

Coach Bryan Verbrugge added another adjective to describe his team’s performance Friday afternoon during a 4-2 double overtime victory over No. 4 seed North Cross in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state semifinals at Ukrop Park.

“They were relentless,” Verbrugge said.

Sinclaire Hart scored a goal in stoppage time at the end of regulation to force overtime, then Katie Steeper and Makayla Hargrove scored in each of the two 10-minute overtime periods to help the Eagles keep their state championship dreams alive.

“We’ve never been down at halftime — this was the first time this season — so being down 2-1 at halftime was definitely stressful, especially in a state semifinal game where we need to win,” Hart said. “We turned up the energy. Coach told us that we needed to be relentless and to not give up, because we’ve never been in that position this season, down and having to fight.”

Covenant (17-0) got off to a slow start as North Cross (16-4-1) dominated possession and the scoring chances for the opening 20 minutes of the first half. The Eagles played Friday’s game shorthanded as a pair of starters, defender Kamdyn Hargrove and midfielder Ellie Higginbotham, were out of town.

The Raiders were rewarded in the 13th minute on a well-executed set piece. Coach James Brown’s team was awarded a free kick 30 yards from goal following a handball by the Covenant defense. Nadia Honsy made good on the opportunity, drilling a shot just out of the outstretched arms of Eagles goaltender Addi Taylor and underneath the crossbar for a 1-0 lead.

After a tough first 20 minutes, Covenant’s offense found its footing. After a near-miss by Kylie Hargrove in the 22nd minute, the Eagles leveled the score on a great individual effort from Makayla Hargrove.

The sophomore midfielder weaved her way around four North Cross defenders and drilled a shot inside the far-right post to tie the game at 1-1 with 16:48 left in the first half.

North Cross regained the lead just before halftime when Rocio Criado Lopez intercepted a pass on the right wing and went straight to goal. Taylor came off her line to challenge, but Lopez chipped a shot over the keeper and inside the left post to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 2:39 left in the first half.

North Cross had an opportunity to extend its lead in the 51st minute on a free kick from just outside the penalty box, but Lopez’s shot sailed just over the crossbar.

Covenant answered with a scoring chance of its own with 25 minutes left when Makayla Hargrove delivered a nice cross to Kate Wolf on the near post for a one-timer. North Cross goalkeeper Teea Hash rose to the occasion, sliding to her left to get a hand on the shot and preserve the one-goal lead.

With 12 minutes left, Wolf looked to seize the moment as she made a great run through the midfield inside the penalty area for a shot, but Hash made another key stop for the Raiders.

With the time ticking down, the Eagles turned to one of their most experienced performers to bring them back.

Makayla Hargrove made a strong push up the left side and found Hart at the top of the penalty box. The junior made a great move to get by her defender and drilled a shot inside the right post to tie the game at 2-2 with less than two minutes left.

“It was down to the very last second and we needed that goal,” Hart said. “Makayla got the ball and I was tracking her play and I saw her took the ball in, I saw a loose ball and touched it away from the defender and then shot it with my left foot. It was just like a miracle and everyone was just so excited.”

The Eagles carried the momentum into the overtime session as they continued to put pressure on the North Cross back line. Steeper made a great tackle inside the penalty area to gain possession and then buried a shot with 7:02 left in the first overtime to give Covenant its first lead of the game.

“We were just trying to tackle really hard,” Steeper said. “I felt like the whole [overtime] was leading up to that. I got it off a loose ball and I just put it in the corner, just like in practice.”

Makayla Hargrove put the game away in the second overtime with her second goal of the game, a rocket shot from nearly 20 yards out to help the Eagles post their third straight win against North Cross.

Covenant advances to Saturday’s VISAA Division II state title game, where they will face No. 3 seed Christchurch. The game time was moved up to 2 p.m. to help avoid potential storms in the Richmond area on Saturday.

For Hart, who played in the state title game two years ago, Saturday’s game is going to be something special.

“I’m very excited to get this chance again,” Hart said. “We need to bring it again and not have a slow start. That’s what our coach told us after the game. He said good job for fighting back, but we don’t want to be in a position to fight back tomorrow. We want to come [strong] the first five minutes, score the first five minutes, and keep racking up the goals and not hold back.”