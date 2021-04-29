Covenant girls soccer team earns road win over St. Anne's-Belfield

"Having Makayla be there and scoring that first goal and capitalizing on that chance was just a huge thing," Conklin said, "and it gave us that positivity to be able to push through the pressure and do the things that we know how to do."

The Saints' best scoring chance came at the end of the half, when Sophie Martin delivered a nice ball from the midfield to Chloe Paget Brown on the left wing, but Covenant keeper Teagan Murrie read the play and came off her line to thwart the scoring chance an preserve the Eagles' 1-0 lead at intermission.

The Saints (2-6) had plenty of scoring opportunities in the second half, earning four corner kick opportunities, but were unable to capitalize in the final third. STAB's Mary Holland Mason had a chance at an equalizer from 20 yards out with shot at Murrie’s feet that nearly snuck through, but the senior keeper was able to get her hand on the ball in time to keep it from crossing the line.

Five minutes later, Conklin added an insurance goal for the Eagles. Sinclaire Hart slipped a pass in space to send Conklin in on goal. The University of Lynchburg commit then made a great spin move to get around the defender and tucked the ball past STAB’s Zara Craig for a 2-0 lead with 14 minutes left.