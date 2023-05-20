It took a little extra time, but the Covenant girls soccer team capped its perfect season with a perfect ending.

The Eagles ended their season to remember on Saturday with a 3-2 penalty kick shootout win over Christchurch in the VISAA Division II state championship game at Ukrop Park in Richmond.

After a scoreless regulation and overtime period, the game went to penalty kicks, where Covenant (18-0) got goals from Makalya Hargrove, Kamdyn Hargrove and Molly Schlichting to capture the program's first state championship since 2009.

"It was kind of like a chess match, back and forth," Covenant coach Bryan Verbrugge said. "...The girls really persevered through it all."

Two years removed after a heartbreaking loss to Highland in the state championship game, Covenant players savored their hard-fought title.

“It’s an amazing feeling to finally win a state championship," Makayla Hargrove said. "Coming into this game knowing that the past two years we couldn’t win the title, it’s just a relief to finally achieve this goal. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates.”

Makayla Hargrove was the first Covenant player to go in the penalty kick shootout and she delivered with a shot to the right that beat the keeper. After the Eagles' next three PK attempts were either saved or missed the goal, Kamdyn Hargrove gave her team a needed boost converting her attempt.

After some key stops from Covenant keeper Addi Taylor, Schlichting delivered the clinching goal in the penalty kick shootout on a shot to the bottom left corner.

“We knew the PKs were going to be tough," Makayla Hargrove said. "Christchurch has a great keeper, but we have a great keeper [Addi Taylor] as well. We were all nervous it was coming down to this moment, Sinclaire [Hart] was keeping us calm. I was confident with Addi in the goal. I knew this team could do it.”