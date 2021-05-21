Covenant girls soccer team blanks Eastern Mennonite to reach state championship game

GLEN ALLEN – Isabella Harris was a small child the last time The Covenant School girls soccer program celebrated a state championship.
The senior defender and her teammates will have an opportunity to play for that elusive crown Saturday afternoon after the Eagles earned a 2-0 victory over Eastern Mennonite on Friday in VISAA Division II state semifinals at Glover Park.
The Eagles scored two goals in the first 20 minutes and played lock-down defense for the entire 80 minutes to secure the program’s first state championship game appearance since the Eagles won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009.
“I was super impressed,” Harris said. “I felt like we possessed the ball super well, the problem was the shooting part, which is really frustrating, but I’m also really proud of how many opportunities we had because if we can create opportunities like that [Saturday] and get it in the goal with that one last pass, I think we’re going to do really well. It’s all about finishing strong.”
Covenant, which averaged nearly five goals per game this season, made good use of its opportunities early on and went on the attack from the opening kick.
After two near-misses, Coach Bryan Verbrugge’s team opened the scoring in the 14th minutes with a goal from Isabella Conklin. Stella Maton gained possession on the left wing and delivered a perfect pass into space to Conklin, who used her speed to outrun the defense and buried the chance for a 1-0 lead with 26:49 left in the first half.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure if I was [offsides] or not, so I just kind of went with a 50-50 shot and called for it,” Conklin said. “Stella played it through and I just got that really good opportunity. Credit goes to Stella for playing it through.”
Conklin felt that the early goal gave the Eagles a big boost of energy.
“If we didn’t get that first goal, I don’t think we would’ve had the same energy,” Conklin said. “It was an early thing for us. We scored early and kept our energy high.”
Sinclaire Hart nearly added to the lead two minutes later when she fired a shot off the left post and out of play.
The Eagles continued to dictate the pace of play and were rewarded again midway through the first half on a unique tally. Makayla Hargrove took a free kick from the left side and looked to find a teammate in front of the six-yard box. The ball didn’t find any teammates, but skipped through the box and inside the far post for a goal for a 2-0 lead with 20 minutes left.
Defensively, Covenant was just as dominant.
Harris, along with Lucy Hunter and Ruby Maton, did a great job of forming a wall in front of goalkeeper Tegan Murrie and limiting shots on goal. The trio limited Avery Nussbaum, the Flames’ leading scorer, to just two shots on goal.
Eastern Mennonite goalkeeper Vivienne Alleyne had a busy afternoon but kept her team in the game. The Flames netminder registered 12 saves, including several from point-blank range.
Murrie had thee saves in goal for Covenant to preserve the clean sheet.
Covenant advances to Saturday’s championship game where they will play top-seeded Highland. Game time is 4 p.m. at Glover Park, an opportunity the team is looking forward to.
“It means a lot,” Harris said. “As a senior, it’s really sad to be leaving our school, so to be leaving it, giving our entire heart, and bringing back this excitement for girls soccer is just such a wonderful way to leave Covenant. I’m also hopeful that we’ll be taking a trophy with us.”
Conklin agreed.
“This is one of the closest times we’ve gotten and winning a state championship would mean a lot to us,” she said. “It’s our dream, this season and were hoping we can capitalize on it.”