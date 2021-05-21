Covenant girls soccer team blanks Eastern Mennonite to reach state championship game

GLEN ALLEN – Isabella Harris was a small child the last time The Covenant School girls soccer program celebrated a state championship.

The senior defender and her teammates will have an opportunity to play for that elusive crown Saturday afternoon after the Eagles earned a 2-0 victory over Eastern Mennonite on Friday in VISAA Division II state semifinals at Glover Park.

The Eagles scored two goals in the first 20 minutes and played lock-down defense for the entire 80 minutes to secure the program’s first state championship game appearance since the Eagles won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009.

“I was super impressed,” Harris said. “I felt like we possessed the ball super well, the problem was the shooting part, which is really frustrating, but I’m also really proud of how many opportunities we had because if we can create opportunities like that [Saturday] and get it in the goal with that one last pass, I think we’re going to do really well. It’s all about finishing strong.”

Covenant, which averaged nearly five goals per game this season, made good use of its opportunities early on and went on the attack from the opening kick.