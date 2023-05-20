VIRGINIA BEACH — Covenant girls lacrosse coach Colleen Norair donned the program's 2022 state championship t-shirt on the sideline Saturday afternoon as motivation for her team as they looked to claim back-to back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II titles.

Plans for another championship t-shirt are already in the works following the Eagles' 11-7 victory over No. 3 seed Virginia Episcopal in Saturday’s state championship game at Cape Henry Collegiate in Virginia Beach.

Margaret-Ann Graves and Delaney Poindexter each recorded hat tricks for Covenant.

Both teams traded leads throughout the first 25 minutes. Graves and Peyton Garber each scored a pair of goals and Lina Tiouririne added another to build a 5-3 lead with 8:42 left in the first half.

“We’re a quick team and we really used that to our advantage,” Graves said. “We did a lot of transition, we passed the ball quickly, attacked really hard and got it in the goal."

After allowing the first goal of the game, the Eagles defense also was on point to start the game. Aida Tiouririne, Morgan Lynn and Cara Hamil were brilliant in front of goalkeeper Katy Varsaksa, giving her clean looks at the VES shots.

“We really started to stop their goals early on, and it really slowed them down a bunch,” Aida Tiouririne said. “Our offense really, really carried us, which really helped a bunch and helped turn the game around and fueled our defense to really keep pushing.”

But the Bishops clawed back in the game thanks to their proficiency in the draw circle and ability to finish on restarts. Sierra Lewis scored three goals and Ava Clark took advantage of a defensive breakdown to score and give her team a 6-5 lead with 51.9 seconds left in the first half.

The lead would be short-lived. Covenant's Kerrigan Poindexter scored 20 seconds later to tie the match at 6-6 heading to intermission.Poindexter’s late goal served as momentum heading into the second half as Covenant came out firing on all cylinders.

After three big saves from VES goalkeeper Ella Epps Perrow to keep her team in the game, Delaney Poindexter scored on the man-advantage with 19:20 left to give her team a 7-6 lead.

VES answered two minutes later with a goal from Grace Battle to level the game again at 7-7 with 17:10 left. The Bishops had a chance to regain the lead a minute later on a restart, but Varaksa made a nice stop on a Caroline Carrington shot to keep the game tied.

That’s when the Eagles took over.

Carrington Kincel scored with 13:37 left to give Covenant an 8-7 advantage. A minute later, Poindexter made a nice dodge from the right wing to give the Eagles a two-goal lead with 12:39 left.

“I think we definitely realized that we needed to start, and we needed to pick it up now,” Delaney Poindexter said. “I think coming out of halftime, we really didn’t look at it like it was 6-6, it was 0-0, and it was time for us to start making that change. I think everyone, on the field and off the field, stepped up and really encouraged each other. We wanted this win so badly and we were just fighting next to each other.”

The goals kept coming for Covenant. Poindexter completed the second half hat trick by fighting her way through three defenders to score and give the Eagles a 10-7 lead with 8:24 left.

Graves then put a bow on the championship with a goal in the final three minutes. The win marked the end of another magical season for the Eagles, and capped a tremendous career for the Covenant seniors.

“It feels great,” Lina Tiouririne said. “I mean, tears were shed. We love each other. I love these girls and playing with them for my final game is great.”