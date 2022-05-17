Covenant girls lacrosse team rolls past Steward to reach state semifinals

It’s been nearly three months since the Covenant girls lacrosse team tasted defeat in a narrow 11-10 setback to Trinity Episcopal in Richmond.

The Eagles have won 12 straight games since, including Tuesday’s 18-5 victory over Steward in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state quarterfinals in Charlottesville.

Delaney Poindexter, the Blue Ridge Conference player of the year, scored a game-high five goals and added four assists as the top-seeded Eagles earned a spot in Thursday’s state semifinals against Virginia Episcopal.

Covenant scored eight goals in the first half and added eight more in the final 25 minutes as it dominated play on both ends of the field.

“I think we played very well today,” Covenant's Margaret-Ann Graves said. “On defense, we were really working as a unit. We were constantly talking. In transition, we were making quick passes down the field. On attack, we were just being really aggressive and working together.”

Graves, one of three Covenant players to record a hat trick, scored two goals in the opening four minutes to give the Eagles a commanding 2-1 lead.

Kerrigan Poindexter, Delaney Poindexter and Anna Kate Simpson each added a pair of goals in the first half to give the Eagles a commanding 8-3 lead at intermission.

Despite having the lead, the Eagles weren’t happy with their performance.

“We’re one of those teams that thrive off of energy,” Kerrigan Poindexter said. “The energy that we carry is different than other teams we play. We started off the game a little slow in the energy [department], so Coach [Colleen Norair] had to get us in shape to pick it up and then our energy carried us from there.”

Covenant (16-1) wasted little time raising its competition level after halftime, scoring six goals in the first five minutes of the second half to put the game out of reach.

Simpson found Delaney Poindexter for her third goal of the game 30 seconds into the second half to get the ball rolling for the Eagles. Graves then rocketed a shot from distance with 24:04 left to complete her hat trick.

Jenna Gilliam got her name on the scoresheet following a beautiful feed from Kerrigan Poindexter to make it an 11-3 contest. Delaney Poindexter netted her fourth goal off a feed from her sister, Kerrigan Poindexter, who then added her third goal of the game to make it 13-3.

Delaney Poindexter and Kerrigan Poindexter each added goals in the next two minutes and Cara Hamil found the back of the net to build a 16-3 lead with less than 10 minutes to play.

Steward scored two goals in the waning minutes to provide the final margin. Harper Jones and Kamryn Shamus scored two goals apiece to lead Steward, while Grace Neal added the other tally in the loss.

In goal for Covenant, Katy Varaksa finished with nine saves to secure the win.

The Eagles will play host to Blue Ridge Conference rivals VES in the state semifinals on Thursday. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. in Charlottesville.

“Starting right now, especially with this group of girls, it’s all downhill from here,” Delaney Poindexter said. “All the [success] in volleyball, basketball, field hockey and lacrosse now, all that translates to right here. We’ve been playing with each other forever and now we just get to keep on building, building our trust, building our relationships, and building our skills in each sport and we’re going to go get that state ‘ship.”

