Covenant girls lacrosse team rallies to win VISAA Division II state championship

GLEN ALLEN — Just before the second half of Saturday’s VISAA Division II state girls lacrosse championship game began, Covenant junior captain Lina Touririne glanced over at the tournament director setting up the medals and championship trophies.

She then turned to her teammates before they took the field and said, “look at our trophy.”

Delaney Poindexter made Touririne’s statement a reality not long after, scoring the game-winning goal early into the second overtime to lift Covenant to an 8-7 win over Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and secure the program’s first state championship since 2015.

“This win has been a long time coming and I’m super glad that we got to get it today,” Poindexter said. “It’s a hot day, it was a long time, it went into overtime, but we just kept fighting, fighting for each other and the girl standing right next to you and we just got it.”

Covenant had to battle back from a three-goal deficit with 20 minutes left in the game to force overtime.

Trailing 6-3, Poindexter got the ball rolling for the Eagles with a goal on the man advantage to trim the lead to 6-4 with 16:11 left. Kerrigan Poindexter then cashed in on a well-executed pick-and-roll play with 13:55 left to make it a one-goal game.

The Eagles didn’t stop there.

With the ball behind the net, Delaney Poindexter faked like she was going to run around the net, but instead made a nice crossover move back to the near side and scored a goal to even the game at 6-6 with 11:03 left.

Less than two minutes later, Kerrigan Poindexter gave Covenant its first lead of the game on a nice goal from behind the net to make it 7-6 with 9:50 left.

Nansemond-Suffolk answered as Marlin Price scored her third goal of the game on a two-man advantage to level the score at 7-7.

The Saints had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but Covenant goalkeeper Katy Varaksa made a great point-blank stop on a shot from Maddie Byars with less than two minutes to play to force overtime.

“I have my utmost trust in my team and my defense and my midfield,” Varaksa said. “I knew that if we started off slow we’d pull it through because we’re gritty, we’re scrappy and we knew we wanted this, we knew we worked for this and we knew that we deserved this.”

After a scoreless first overtime period, Covenant Coach Colleen Norair pulled her team together for one final pep talk.

Her inspirational words did the trick.

Delaney Poindexter scored the golden goal 52 seconds into the second overtime to secure the win and the championship for the Eagles.

“I just saw my teammates, Kerrigan [Poindexter] and MA [Margaret-Ann Graves], they just created space for me,” Delaney Poindexter said. “I just knew it was going to come down to a last-second shot, and just wanted so badly for my team. I saw the shot and I just placed it.”

After the goal, the Blue Ridge Conference Player of the Year tossed her stick in the air and celebrated with her teammates and fans as they stormed the field.

Saturday’s title game had a similar feeling to Thursday’s state semifinals, which also saw Covenant fall behind early, then rally to win. Page Henry scored a minute into the game to give NSA a 1-0 lead. Grace Russell and Marlin Price each added goals to build a 3-0 cushion with 17:30 left in the first half.

Covenant shook off the sluggish start with three straight goals. Graves bounced one past the keeper to put the Eagles on the scoreboard with 16:43 left in the half, then Delaney Poindexter scored off a penalty opportunity and Peyton Garner found the back of the net on a great dodge move at the 7:41 mark to tie the game at 3-3.

Price closed out the half with a goal with 2:03 left to give the Saints a 4-3 lead at intermission. NSA then added two goals early in the second half to take a 6-3 led and set the stage for the Eagles’ comeback win.

Covenant’s state championship, along with St Anne’s-Belfield’s earlier in the day, marked a banner day for girls lacrosse in Charlottesville.

Eagles coaches praised the work of UVa coach Julie Myers, along with Colleen Shearer, Carrington King and others for starting the Cavalier Lacrosse program in Central Virginia, which has prepared players for days like Saturday.

“The youth is amazing, because after this championship win, the people below us are going to see this,” Varaksa said. “They’re going to see we have a great athletic program, that our girls are built for this, they are made for this and that they can do this and we’re so glad to be influencing that.”

Delaney Poindexter agreed.

“Charlottesville has just been balling in all sports,” she said. “I’m super proud to be a part of this community.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.