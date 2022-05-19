Covenant girls lacrosse team rallies past VES to reach state title game

It’s tough to beat a team three times in one season, but to come out on top against the same opponent four times is nearly unheard of.

The Covenant girls lacrosse team accomplished the feat Thursday with an 11-9 victory over Virginia Episcopal in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state semifinals in Charlottesville.

Coach Colleen Norair’s Eagles scored six goals in the second half to rally from a first-half deficit and secure a berth in Saturday’s state championship game at Glover Park in Glen Allen.

“Our team just really works well together,” Covenant's Anna Kate Simpson said. “This was honestly a group effort. When we came out after the half, all of us just really united and dug deep. We just saw opportunities and we took them.”

The road to the championship game was anything but easy for the Eagles.

Ellen Lewis and Sierra Lewis each scored a goal in the opening five minutes of the game to give Virginia Episcopal (7-6) an early 2-0 advantage. But Covenant (17-1) shook off the early jitters. Kerrigan Poindexter scored to put the Eagles on the board, then found Margaret-Ann Graves for another marker to tie the game at 2-2.

The remainder of the game featured scoring runs by both teams. Lilly Lewis restored the lead for VES with back-to-back goals to give her team a 4-2 advantage.

Then Graves bounced one past the VES keeper to pull Covenant within a goal before Lilly Lewis capped the first half hat trick to stretch the Bishops' lead to 5-3.

Delaney Poindexter and Kerrigan Poindexter scored goals nearly a minute apart to tie the game at 5-5 with 8:35 left in the half, but the Bishops made sure they took the lead into halftime after Sierra Lewis scored to make it 6-5 at the break.

Despite the halftime deficit, the Eagles had confidence that they could come back.

Covenant goalkeeper Katy Varaksa gave her team momentum early in the second half with back-to-back stops on Frances Fenton and Grace Battle to keep her team in the game.

Varaksa’s effort seemed to inspire the Eagles, who scored three straight goals to take their first lead of the game.

Graves netted her second goal of the game off an assist from Kerrigan Poindexter to tie the game at 6-6 with 20:02 left. Nearly two minutes later, Kerrigan Pondexter scored off a well-executed pick-and-roll to give her team a 7-6 lead. Graves completed her hat trick with 16:57 to after a big ground-ball pickup from Simpson to give her team a two-goal cushion.

VES didn’t back down and pushed hard to get back in the game. Sierra Lewis intercepted a clearing pass and scored to make it a one-goal game with 15:15 to go. Covenant answered with a Delaney Poindexter goal to take a 9-7 lead.

The Bishops continued to battle, scoring the next two goals, including a sensational bounce shot from Caroline Carrington, to tie the game at 9-9 with less than five minutes to play.

That’s when Simpson left her mark on the game with a sensational goal with her off hand to give Covenant a 10-9 lead.

“I saw Delaney and she came over and drew my man and I just went around and [the shot] was open," Simpson said. "It wasn’t the best shot, but it went in.”

The Eagles faced some adversity in the final minutes as they were forced to play a man down for a minute following a penalty, but Varaksa and the defense stood tall during the run.

“Honestly, after playing goalie for a while, I’ve gotten a lot more used to the pressure,” Varaksa said. “When I see them coming around the crease, I try my best to stand tall and watch the ball. I know for certain that my skills are going to get me through that, especially my defense. I trust my defense tremendously to stop that, so I don’t see them very often”

After serving her penalty, Delaney Poindexter raced back on the pitch and scored 10 seconds later to restore the two-goal advantage and secure the victory for the Eagles.

Graves tallied four goals to lead Covenant. Delaney Poindexter tallied a hat trick, while Kerrigan Poindexter contributed a pair of goals and three assists.

Varaksa stood tall in net with seven saves, including a couple of 10-bell stops in the contest.

Sierra Lewis tallied four goals to lead Virginia Episcopal. Lilly Lewis also had a hat trick in the loss.

Covenant will play No. 2 seed Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Saturday’s championship game. The Eagles, who have won 14 straight games, are excited for the chance to play for a state championship.

“We are all excited, so excited,” Varaska said. “We’ve tried really hard for this, from the beginning of the season. We work really well together. We were scrappy. We were gritty and we definitely deserve this.”

Simpson agreed.

“This is what we’ve been working for since Day 1," she said, "so we’re going all out.”

