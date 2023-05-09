After squaring off eight times over the course of a calendar year, there aren’t many secrets between the Covenant and Virginia Episcopal girls lacrosse teams.

But the Eagles found a way to continue their recent run of success against the Bishops in a 13-12 victory in Tuesday’s Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championship game.

Carrington Kincel scored four goals, while Kerrigan Poindexter and Delaney Poindexter also netted hat tricks to help the Eagles secure their second straight conference championship.

“It was such an awesome game,” Kincel said. “It was just so close and the energy on both teams was just so high and everybody gave everything they had. It was just a great game and a great win.”

Margaret-Ann Graves also had a pair of goals in the win for Covenant, the defending VISAA Division II state champion. Sierra Lewis scored a game-high five goals to lead Virginia Episcopal, while Caroline Carrington added a pair of goals for the Bishops.

Covenant (11-2), which is ranked No. 1 in this week’s VISAA Division II state poll, set the tone early on with a pair of early goals.

Kincel opened the scoring when she got loose in front of the goal and wristed a shot past the VES keeper with 24:22 left in the first half. Nearly two minutes later, Kerrigan Poindexter went behind the net and found her sister, Delaney, for a goal to stretch the lead to 2-0 with 22:42 left in the first half.

VES (10-4), which is ranked fourth in the state poll, got on the board with 20:14 left in the first half on a Lewis goal.

Coach Colleen Norair’s Eagles went right back to work. Delaney Poindexter scored a minute later to push the lead back to two goals, then Graves backhanded a shot past the keeper to make it a three-goal game. Peyton Garber added another tally to give the Eagles a commanding 5-1 lead before VES Coach Maddy Hooper called timeout.

Delaney Poindexter completed the first-half hat trick with a goal, then Kerrigan Poindexter made a great move to find space and score to stretch the Covenant lead to 7-3. VES regained some momentum just before halftime when Lewis scored again to trim the lead to 7-4 at intermission.

The second half was just as tense as both teams traded scoring runs.

Kincel got things started for Covenant after the break with a hat trick in the opening 12 minutes of the half. Kerrigan Poindexter added a goal off a beautiful feed from behind the net from Anna Kate Simpson.

Two minutes later, Kerrigan Poindexter scooped up a ground ball and went behind the net and found Delaney Poindexter cutting to goal and she buried the chance to give the Eagles a 12-7 lead with 15:20 left in the contest.

Despite the big lead, Covenant knew that the VES would not stop fighting.

The Bishops’ comeback started with 12 minutes left when Covenant had two players penalized on the same play to give VES a two-person advantage for a minute. Coach Hooper’s squad took advantage of the opportunity. Grace Battle scored a pair of goals to pull the Bishops within three, 12-9, with 9:46 left to play.

VES continued to get offensive chances, but Covenant goalkeeper Katy Varaksa rose to the challenge. The Liberty University commit made three of her game-high 14 saves over the next three minutes, including a beautiful kick save with 9:47 left to preserve the lead.

“I love pressure, especially, honestly when it’s down to the wire,” Varaksa said. “I think that especially in a close game, pressure always makes my mind clearer and makes me focus on the ball more. I’m able to get through it, mostly because of my defense, and the rest of my team. The defense I’m closest with and the words of encouragement really mean a lot between us.”

VES continued to apply pressure and broke through late when Frances Fenton scored a pair of goals in the final two minutes to pull the Bishops within one with 13 seconds left.

On the ensuing draw, Covenant put the game out of reach when Kerrigan Poindexter scooped up the loose ball and ran out the clock.

The team’s could meet again next week in the VISAA Division II state tournament. The brackets will be determined this coming weekend. Delaney Poindexter and her teammates would relish another opportunity to play their conference rivals in the state tournament.

“We’ve played this team like eight times now, but with each game, we get better and better,” said Poindexter, the BRAC Player of the Year. “VES is a great team and we’re just lucky to have awesome competition. I think playing them so many times it just helps us realize the things we need to work on and the things that we’re good. Thanks, VES for being such a great team to compete against and great job to Covenant for getting the win every single time.”