The Covenant girls lacrosse team is heading back to the VISAA Division II state championship game.

The defending state champion Eagles punched their ticket to Saturday's title match with a decisive 17-5 win over Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in the state semifinals on Thursday in Charlottesville.

Anna Kate Simpson scored four goals and dished out three assists to lead Covenant, which had seven different players score at least one goal in the game.

Delaney Poindexter finished with three goals, three assists and five draw controls, while Kerrigan Poindexter tallied three goals and one assist in the winning effort.

Margaret-Ann Graves added two goals, one assist and six draw controls, and Peyton Garber chipped in two goals for the Eagles. Lina Tiouririne scored one goal to round out the scoring for Covenant.

Covenant advances to Saturday's VISAA Division II state championship in Virginia Beach. The Eagles will face a familiar foe in the title game, Virginia Episcopal. The Bishops advanced to the state final by knocking off Cape Henry Collegiate, 17-8, in their semifinal matchup.

Covenant and VES are rivals in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference and recently squared off in the conference title game, with the Eagles prevailing 13-12.

“VES is a great team and we’re just lucky to have awesome competition," Delaney Poindexter said after the Eagles' win in the BRAC title game. "I think playing them so many times, it just helps us realize the things we need to work on and the things that we’re good at."