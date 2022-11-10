Covenant girls cross country team wins VISAA Division II state championship

The Covenant Eagles are VISAA Division II state girls cross country champions.

Led by a 1-2 finish from Maddie Gardiner and Reese Dalton, Covenant captured the state team title on Tuesday at Woodberry Forest.

The Eagles finished with 45 points to edge second-place Veritas School (58 points). Fredericksburg Christian (112) was third, followed by Peninsula Catholic (122) and Virginia Episcopal (147).

Gardiner came across the line in 18:37.2 to capture the VISAA Division II individual state championship for the second straight season. Gardiner was followed by Dalton, her teammate and good friend, who finished second in 19:01.4 to give the Eagles a sweep of the top two position.

Gardiner and Dalton weren't the only Covenant runners who had great days.

Savannah Wood finished in seventh in 21:22.6, while Morgan Lynn was 10th in 21:59.2 to give the Eagles four top-10 finishers. Paige Hutchinson (24:06.1) crossed the line in 34th, followed closely by teammate Orla Bradley (24:08.3) in the 35th.

Covenant boys finish fourth

The Covenant boys cross country team had a strong performance at the VISAA Division II state championships Thursday, finishing fourth in the team competition.

The Eagles finished with 136 points, trailing only state champion Trinity Christian (41 points), second-place North Cross (47) and third-place Peninsula Catholic (83).

Jon Nathan Lawrence led Covenant with a ninth-place finish in 17:52.3. Teammate William Charlton was not far behind, crossing the line in 11th in 17:52.3. Price Lineweaver came in 23rd (18:54.3) to give the Eagles three top-25 finishers.

Blue Ridge finished 11th in the team competition. The Barons were led by Cohen Lemcke, who placed 34th in 19:32.7.

Beardsley captures third

St. Anne's-Belfield senior Biruk Beardsley finished third in the VISAA Division I boys race. He crossed the line in 16:17.6, trailing only state champion Charlie Ortmans of Potomac (15:43.3) and second-place finisher Stan Craig of Collegiate (15:56.0).

Beardsley's strong showing helped STAB finish eighth in the team competition. His teammate Courtney Collins finished 22nd in 18:12.7, while Nicholas Fowler (18:58.2) and Ryan DeMaio (19:03.3) placed 43rd and 45th, respectively.

Woodberry Forest finished ninth in the Division I boys team competition. The Tigers were led by Taylor Myers, who finished fifth in 17:02.9. Fork Union placed 12th as a team and were paced by David Eaton, who was 31st in 18:27.2.

Tandem boys earn top-five finish

The Tandem Friends boys cross country team had three runners finish in the top 20 en route to earning a fourth-place team finish in the VISAA Division III state championships.

The Badgers finished with 110 points, finishing behind state champion Walsingham (47 points), second-place Veritas (82) and third-place Stonebridge School (84).

Theo Adams crossed the line in 13th in 18:47.3 to lead Tandem Friends. Teammate Max Frazee was 16th in 18:51.1, while Michael O'Neill placed 18th in 19:00.0.