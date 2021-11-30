Covenant girls basketball team tops Tandem in return to the court

Entering Tuesday's season opener at Tandem Friends, it had been nearly two years since the Covenant girls basketball team had taken the floor in a competitive game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Makayla Hargrove and her teammates showed no signs of rust during the Eagles' 68-4 road victory over the Badgers.
Hargrove scored 10 points as Covenant (1-0) posted a victory for Coach Caroline Wilke in her debut on the bench for the Eagles.
“It felt great,” Hargrove said. “Last year was a little rough since we couldn’t have a season, but it’s good to be back on the court with my girls and I’m ready to keep going.”
Wilke took over the Covenant girls basketball program in March of 2020, but because of the pandemic, was only able to practice sparingly with her team over the past 20 months. With a young team made up of mostly eighth and ninth graders, Wilke used the time without games to help bring the team closer together.
“We were unlucky that we couldn’t have any seniors or juniors, but I think it’s a good way to progress and get better together as a team,” Hargrove said. “I think this year since we have a lot of smaller players, I think we’re going to have to use our legs, run and get some more buckets.”
The Eagles' camaraderie was on display Tuesday as the team worked in unison to dominate on both ends of the floor.
CeCe Corbey scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, including a couple of 3-pointers, to lead the change for Covenant. The eighth-grade point guard looked like a season vet on the floor, running the offense smoothly while also applying pressure defense in the Eagles’ trapping schemes.
Covenant scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back as it raced out to a 25-2 first quarter lead. The Eagles continued to pull away in the second quarter as 10 of the 11 players in uniform scored in the opening two quarters to headline a balanced attack.
Aida Tiouririne added eight points for Covenant, while four other players tallied four points apiece.
Golden Marsh and Anna Warren each scored a basket to account for the scoring for Tandem Friends (0-1).
Hargrove hopes Tuesday’s performance is the start of a memorable season for Covenant.
“I think this is a really good confidence booster,” she said. “I think we can do a lot more this season and I’m ready to get going.”