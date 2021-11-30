Covenant girls basketball team tops Tandem in return to the court

Entering Tuesday's season opener at Tandem Friends, it had been nearly two years since the Covenant girls basketball team had taken the floor in a competitive game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makayla Hargrove and her teammates showed no signs of rust during the Eagles' 68-4 road victory over the Badgers.

Hargrove scored 10 points as Covenant (1-0) posted a victory for Coach Caroline Wilke in her debut on the bench for the Eagles.

“It felt great,” Hargrove said. “Last year was a little rough since we couldn’t have a season, but it’s good to be back on the court with my girls and I’m ready to keep going.”

Wilke took over the Covenant girls basketball program in March of 2020, but because of the pandemic, was only able to practice sparingly with her team over the past 20 months. With a young team made up of mostly eighth and ninth graders, Wilke used the time without games to help bring the team closer together.

“We were unlucky that we couldn’t have any seniors or juniors, but I think it’s a good way to progress and get better together as a team,” Hargrove said. “I think this year since we have a lot of smaller players, I think we’re going to have to use our legs, run and get some more buckets.”