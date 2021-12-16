Covenant girls basketball team rolls past Regents to remain unbeaten

Can’t stop, won’t stop.
The phrase has become a rallying cry for the Covenant girls basketball team as it embarks on what it hopes will be a magical season for the program.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 under first-year coach Caroline Wilke after Thursday night’s 51-10 home victory over Regents in a battle of Charlottesville area private schools.
“I’m really glad to be back into basketball season with these guys,” Covenant’s Delaney Poindexter said. “We’re a young team, but we’re scrappy and we’ve got to fight for our wins. They don’t ever come easily, so I think together with this group of girls we will always fight and won’t stop.”
With the tallest person on the roster listed at 5-foot-8, Covenant has to be creative in finding ways to get good looks at the basket. The Eagles utilize active hands and quick feet defensively to get in the passing lanes and force turnovers, which in turn generate points in transition.
Defense was the story early on Thursday night as Covenant’s 1-2-2 trap helped nullify Regents’ height advantage inside.
The Eagles forced eight turnovers in the first four minutes, leading to quick points on the other end. Poindexter converted the extra possessions into six points and Margaret Ann Graves scored on a nice ball fake for a layup as Covenant took a 16-1 lead after one quarter of play.
Regents (3-3) found its legs early in the second quarter, as Reagan Smith scored at the rim to trim the lead to 18-6 with 6:26 left in the half.
Covenant regained control thanks in part to its bench, closing the quarter on a 16-1 run to put the game out of reach. Makayla Hargrove scored eight points and Kerrigan Poindexter added seven more as the Eagles led 34-7 at intermission. Cece Corbey knocked down a big trey to spark the reserves.
Delaney Poindexter credits Covenant’s defensive success to the hard work that the team puts in prior to game days.
“We do a lot of boxing out in practices,” Poindexter said. “We’re not a tall team, so we’ve got to get some reaches in and get some tips in. We’ve just got to box out and help each other out. We can’t ever stop. We’ve got to go 110 percent all the time.”
Hargrove led all scorers with 15 points, including 10 in the first half. Corbey also reached double figures, finishing with 10 points off the bench. Kerrigan Poindexter tallied nine points and Graves added seven more to lead a balanced Covenant attack.
Regan Smith tallied six points to lead Regents. Bethany Miles added three points.
For Delaney Poindexter, Thursday’s win was a great way to cap off the first three weeks of the season.