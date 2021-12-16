Covenant girls basketball team rolls past Regents to remain unbeaten

Regents (3-3) found its legs early in the second quarter, as Reagan Smith scored at the rim to trim the lead to 18-6 with 6:26 left in the half.

Covenant regained control thanks in part to its bench, closing the quarter on a 16-1 run to put the game out of reach. Makayla Hargrove scored eight points and Kerrigan Poindexter added seven more as the Eagles led 34-7 at intermission. Cece Corbey knocked down a big trey to spark the reserves.

Delaney Poindexter credits Covenant’s defensive success to the hard work that the team puts in prior to game days.

“We do a lot of boxing out in practices,” Poindexter said. “We’re not a tall team, so we’ve got to get some reaches in and get some tips in. We’ve just got to box out and help each other out. We can’t ever stop. We’ve got to go 110 percent all the time.”

Hargrove led all scorers with 15 points, including 10 in the first half. Corbey also reached double figures, finishing with 10 points off the bench. Kerrigan Poindexter tallied nine points and Graves added seven more to lead a balanced Covenant attack.

Regan Smith tallied six points to lead Regents. Bethany Miles added three points.