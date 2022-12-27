Covenant girls basketball team opens Holiday Classic with win over Albemarle

Last December, the Covenant girls basketball team parlayed a strong performance at the Daily Progress Holiday Classic to a run to the VISAA Division II state championship game.

Coach Caroline Wilke’s Eagles are hoping to follow a similar formula this season, and so far, so good. Covenant kicked off this year's Holiday Classic with a 59-43 victory over Albemarle on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament at Charlottesville High School.

Delaney Poindexter scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Eagles, who will face William Monroe in the semifinals on Wednesday. Makayla Hargrove finished with 14 points, while Lina Tiouririne chipped in eight in the win.

“I think since last year when we played really well against Louisa County in the championship game, our confidence shifted over to this tournament again this year,” Hargrove said. “I think it’s a great opportunity that they let us play in this tournament, even through we’re a private school, and it’s a great opportunity for our team.”

Tuesday's matchup was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half, as both teams traded the lead.

Hargrove opened the game with a trey and Tiouririne added a bucket in the lane to put Covenant (5-3) up 5-0 three minutes into the first quarter.

After some early struggles, Albemarle (0-5) went on the attack. Ava Whiteman and Emma Bingler converted buckets inside to give Coach Rachel Proudfoot’s Patriots some confidence. Kayley Maynard added a 3-pointer and Lauren Grady scored in transition to put the Patriots in front 11-8 with 1:19 left in the quarter.

Covenant's Margaret Ann Graves sank a shot from distance just before the quarter ended to tie the game at 11-11 after one.

Poindexter opened the second quarter with eight points and Tiouririne chipped in a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 21-15 lead with 3:05 left in the first half.

The Patriots didn’t back down. Sophie Lynn capped a 7-0 AHS run with a soft jumper from the left wing to put Albemarle in front 22-21 with 54 seconds left in the half.

Covenant regained some momentum in the waning seconds of the first half when Cece Corbey calmly sank a pair of free throws to put the Eagles in front, 23-22, at intermission.

Despite the halftime lead, Wilke expected more from her team.

“We didn’t play to our full potential defensively, so the halftime talk was like, ‘Let’s go, let’s get this together, this is what we do well, so let’s get it going,'” Poindexter said. “As soon as the ball was inbounded in the second half, I think we were totally on them. Our intensity level was raised times 100, and I think we just jumped out on them and that’s what got us this dub.”

The message was well received by the Eagles, who opened the third quarter on a 13-6 run to extend their lead. Poindexter was the catalyst with nine points. Hargrove also added six points and four steals in the quarter as Covenant led 40-34 with one quarter to play.

“Me personally, I love playing defense, and having my teammates cheering me on and having the fans cheering me on,” Hargrove said. “I think it just pushes me to do better.”

The Eagles continued to pull away in the fourth behind Poindexter, who scored 11 points from in the final frame to give Covenant a resounding victory.

Maynard led Albemarle with 12 points. Grady finished with nine points and Lynn added eight in the loss.

Albemarle will take on Jefferson District rival Monticello in Wednesday’s consolation round, while Covenant will take on William Monroe in the semifinals. Both games will be played at Monticello High School.

“I’m very excited,” Poindexter said. “Last year, we went a lot farther than we expected and we hope to go even farther this season.”