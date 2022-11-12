Covenant football team caps unbeaten season with win over VES in VISFL championship game

SUTHERLAND — Back in 2019, Stephen Burton, Chase Campbell and Ayden Wyant were special teams contributors for the Covenant football team as it went undefeated and captured its second straight VISFL 8-man state championship.

That experience served them well Saturday in their return to the state title game.

The three seniors made big contributions on both sides of the ball as the Eagles rallied to beat Virginia Episcopal, 26-22, and bring the VISFL championship back to Charlottesville.

Burton recorded a pair of interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick with 6:58 left to prevent a VES score and set up Covenant's game-winning drive. Campbell and Wyant were stout contributors in the trenches, making plays down the stretch to help the Eagles cap a perfect 11-0 season with a state championship.

“Coming back from last year and not really being a part of the team because I broke my ankle, it was tough,” Burton said. “I had no idea [things] could flip so much. Coming out this year after beating Blessed Sacrament, I was like ‘Okay, we can do this.'”

Covenant won the regular season matchup with VES, 44-18 on Oct. 7 in Charlottesville, but the rematch was much more intense.

The Bishops won the coin toss and elected to receive and immediately went to work on offense. QB Edwin Moye capped the opening drive with a 15-yard touchdown strike to Walter Marr with 10:42 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Bishops with a 6-0 lead.

Coach Chad Ciesil’s Eagles didn’t panic and showcased their offensive firepower with a score of their own. QB Mark Wamhoff hit Campbell on a throw-back screen and the senior bulled his way into the end zone for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the game tied at 6-6 with 6:37 left in the first quarter.

Covenant’s defense came up with a stop on the next drive and the Eagles went back to work on offense. On the second play of the second quarter, Wamhoff found Zach Pirtle on a 20-yard touchdown connection on a slant route from the slot to give the Eagles a 12-6 lead with 11:16 left in the half.

Virginia Episcopal (9-2) answered following a fumble recovery on an errant snap. Moye hooked up with Marcus Miller on a 16-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 12-12. Moye then found Bennett Olmert on a short pass for the 2-point conversion to give the Bishops a 14-12 lead with less than three minutes to go in the half.

Covenant didn’t back down and drove 65 yards on nine plays to regain the lead. The big play of the drive was a 30-yard completion to Pirtle, who hauled in the catch despite being triple teamed to set up a first and goal from the 5-yard line.

“It’s just stuff we’ve been working on all season,” Pirtle said. “We’ve been working together since the summer, building that chemistry. Just having that, it’s everything in football.”

Two plays later, Wamhoff rolled to his right and found Burton in the back of the end zone for a touchdown to regain the lead. The Eagles quarterback ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 20-14 game at intermission.

“It was a hard-fought first half,” Wamhoff said. “I took a lot of big hits, but we fought through it and our [offensive] line did great. Ultimately, those busted plays where you’re rolling out, I just look downfield and Zach is right there and all I’ve got to do is throw it and I know he’ll go and make a play.”

The second half was full of drama and every possession was pivotal to the outcome of the game.

A bad snap on a fourth down gave Virginia Episcopal a first and 10 from the Covenant 16. And the Bishops capitalized on the chance. Moye tossed his third touchdown pass of the game, this one a 16-yard strike to Cannon Langley on a drag pattern to tie the game at 20-20 with 6:45 left. Moye then dumped off a pass to Dwayne Wright for the 2-point conversion to give VES a 22-20 advantage.

The score remained that way until midway through the fourth quarter, when one of Covenant’s senior leaders came up with a big play to prevent a score. VES had a chance to add to its lead after driving inside the 20-yard line. On third down and 15, Moye rolled to his right and tried to find Tucker Olmert near the goal line, but Burton made a great play on the underthrown ball and picked off the pass at the Covenant 2 with 6:58 left.

“As soon as I made the play, it’s hard to not think about myself and the glory, but it’s all about my brothers,” Burton said. “The play that I make is the play that the team makes.”

Ciesil implored his team to “be great” and they were that on their final drive.

The Eagles drove the length of the field and had a first and goal from the 5-yard line with less than three minutes to play.

On the next play, Jonathan Newton took the inside handoff to his left and then cut back and followed his blockers into the end zone to give Covenant a 26-22 lead with 2:50 left.

“It came down to the wire and it was all or nothing,” Newton said. “I was just thinking I was going to get in the end zone, no matter what.”

The Bishops had one last chance as they moved the ball inside the 30-yard line with 20 seconds to play. A holding penalty pushed the ball back to the Covenant 35 with 4.7 seconds left.

On the final play of the game, the Covenant defense flushed Moye out of the pocket as he heaved up a desperation pass. Wamhoff outleaped the VES receiver and batted the ball down to end the game.

“Coming out here and making it to the state championship on our own, rather than being on special teams three years ago, it’s really a great feeling,” Burton said.

Moye was 10 of 20 passing for 174 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Marr had three receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Bishops. Tucker Olmert also had three catches for 49 yards. He also rushed for a team-high 44 yards on nine carries.

Wamhoff was 19 of 22 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a game-high 121 yards on 15 carries.

Newton carried 15 times for 44 yards and the game-winning score. Pirtle had eight catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. Burton also had eight receptions for 116 yards and a score. The senior also rushed for 18 yards in the win.

Ciesil couldn’t be prouder of what his team accomplished this season.

“These young men made a commitment to each other, a work ethic and a set of values,” he said. “I’m so happy to see the result of that commitment. I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing grit this team showed against a very tough VES team and the strength of this Covenant football brotherhood to finish this season undefeated and with a championship.”​